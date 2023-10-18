OEMs Partner to Electrify U.S. Construction Industry

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Oct 18, 2023
Volvo ECR25 Electric Mini Excavator
Volvo Construction Equipment

Volvo Construction Equipment, Atlas Copco Group, and Husqvarna Construction have announced a new partnership with the Sweden-US Green Transition Initiative to showcase the electrification of construction equipment, green infrastructure construction, and the transition toward a more sustainable construction sector in the U.S.

The Sweden-US Green Transition Initiative is a collaborative program founded by Business Sweden, the Embassy of Sweden in the U.S., the Swedish Energy Agency, and Vinnova, Sweden’s innovation agency.

The consortium says it will initially focus on building electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in the United States, using exclusively electrified machines. This marks the first-ever collaboration among these companies, showcasing their commitment to sustainability, innovation and electrified construction equipment, such as excavators, wheel loaders, portable air compressors, energy storage systems and concrete power cutters.

"The future of construction equipment is electric. There may not be an electric alternative for every application yet, but in Atlas Copco Group we already have a wide range of electric solutions available and are committed to further developments. We are proud to be delivering real-world solutions to help our customers and their customers adopt a more energy efficient way of working," says Bert Derom, president of Atlas Copco Portable Air Division.

“We look forward to contributing our expert knowledge along with equipment and diamond tools from the light construction industry to support this journey toward creating low CO2 emission construction sites. This partnership is a great opportunity to show how we can support the construction industry to lower its fossil dependency,” said Karin Falk, president, Husqvarna Construction.

“Volvo CE is advancing sustainable power in the construction industry with our lineup of low- and zero-emission heavy equipment, yet we know collaboration will be critical to bring about the type of holistic change that is truly needed,” said Ray Gallant, vice president, product management and productivity at Volvo CE North America. “We’re excited to join other well-respected, like-minded companies to demonstrate how these green alternatives can be used to help deliver the infrastructure improvements we need.”

Since its Washington, D.C. office opened in November 2022, the Sweden-US Green Transition Initiative has established pilot projects that showcase innovative solutions to accelerate Swedish-American collaboration in the transition toward a low-carbon economy.

Related Stories
JCB 505-20TC telehandler dumping black dirt
Business
JCB to Build its Largest U.S. Factory in Texas, Create 1,500 Jobs
Senior Editor Ryan Whisner holds Equipment World's 2023 Construction Media Alliance Awards.
Business
Equipment World Wins Big at Construction Media Alliance Awards
Used excavators for sale
Business
Multiple States Warn of Uptick in Heavy Equipment Sales Scams
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
Greg Poole III and Greg Poole IV in front of Cat dozer Gregory Poole Equipment Co
Dealers
After 72 Years, Family-Owned Cat Dealer Keeps on Growing and Adapting
Since 1951, Raleigh-based Gregory Poole Equipment Company has expanded to 26 locations and nearly 1,400 employees.
bobcat l95 compact wheel loader dumping snow
Compact equipment
Bobcat Unveils its Most Powerful Compact Wheel Loader, the L95
Maxresdefault 6529bfabb9dc8
The Dirt
Review: Deere’s New 350 P-Tier Excavator is in it for the Long Haul
Ditch Witch SK1750 stand-on mini skid steer dumping rocks onto rock pile
Compact Utility Loaders
Ditch Witch Expands Stand-On Mini Skid Steer Line with New SK1750 (Video)
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Sponsor Content
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Challenges in Asset and Equipment Management
A complete and intuitive tracking solution makes it easy to keep your assets working and ready for the next job.
DownloadView All