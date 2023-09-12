Volvo CE Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Volvo CE has announced several changes to its Executive Management Team (EMT) with three senior appointments designed to “support the company’s leading cultural, sustainable and technological transformation.”

Mats Sköldberg has been named head of technology at Volvo CE. Sköldberg most recently served as head of technology for Volvo CE in China and has held several other senior technology roles in recent years.

He will lead the development and delivery of Volvo CE’s global technology strategy and continue the company’s journey into electromobility, connectivity and automation. Sköldberg replaces Thomas Bitter who was recently named head of the company’s new Compact Business Unit.

Scott Young will serve as head of sales region North America. Young was head of Volvo CE Uptime Center of Expertise and has held a number of other roles in strategy, technology and other functions within Volvo CE.

In his new role, Young will oversee the strategic direction for the North American market. He has assumed the role from Stephen Roy who recently took on a new position within the Volvo Group Executive Board as president of Mack Trucks.

Jay Parker, Volvo CE’s current head of digital and IT, has been appointed to the newly created EMT role of head of digital & IT. Volvo says his appointment on the board reflects the importance of digital in the company’s overall transformation journey and the increased need for digitalization across every aspect of the business.

Commenting on the appointments, Melker Jernberg, head of Volvo CE, says: “Our leadership team will be greatly strengthened with the addition of Scott, Mats and Jay, as they join during a significant time of change for our industry. With their diverse experience –cross-functional understanding and genuine passion, I have no doubt we will continue to lead our company´s sustainable transformation going forward.”

In addition to this, Joakim Arndorw has been named the new head of Volvo CE Sales Region International. Arndorw is currently managing director for Swecon Anläggningsmaskiner, the retail operations for Volvo CE in Sweden. He joins Carl Slotte´s, head of sales region Europe´s management team.