Volvo CE Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Sep 12, 2023
Scott Young, Mats Sköldberg and Jay Parker join the Volvo CE EMT.
From left: Scott Young, Mats Sköldberg and Jay Parker are joining the Volvo CE EMT.
Volvo Construction Equipment

Volvo CE has announced several changes to its Executive Management Team (EMT) with three senior appointments designed to “support the company’s leading cultural, sustainable and technological transformation.”

Mats Sköldberg has been named head of technology at Volvo CE. Sköldberg most recently served as head of technology for Volvo CE in China and has held several other senior technology roles in recent years.

He will lead the development and delivery of Volvo CE’s global technology strategy and continue the company’s journey into electromobility, connectivity and automation. Sköldberg replaces Thomas Bitter who was recently named head of the company’s new Compact Business Unit.

Scott Young will serve as head of sales region North America. Young was head of Volvo CE Uptime Center of Expertise and has held a number of other roles in strategy, technology and other functions within Volvo CE.

In his new role, Young will oversee the strategic direction for the North American market. He has assumed the role from Stephen Roy who recently took on a new position within the Volvo Group Executive Board as president of Mack Trucks.

Jay Parker, Volvo CE’s current head of digital and IT, has been appointed to the newly created EMT role of head of digital & IT. Volvo says his appointment on the board reflects the importance of digital in the company’s overall transformation journey and the increased need for digitalization across every aspect of the business.

Commenting on the appointments, Melker Jernberg, head of Volvo CE, says: “Our leadership team will be greatly strengthened with the addition of Scott, Mats and Jay, as they join during a significant time of change for our industry. With their diverse experience –cross-functional understanding and genuine passion, I have no doubt we will continue to lead our company´s sustainable transformation going forward.”

In addition to this, Joakim Arndorw has been named the new head of Volvo CE Sales Region International. Arndorw is currently managing director for Swecon Anläggningsmaskiner, the retail operations for Volvo CE in Sweden. He joins Carl Slotte´s, head of sales region Europe´s management team.

Related Stories
CEMCO employee photo
Business
OEM Roundup: Superior Industries, Hitachi Global Air Power, Yanmar America
Shannon Seymour LeeBoy CEO
Business
LeeBoy Promotes Shannon Seymour to CEO
Veit's regional headquarters in New Berlin, WI
Business
An Inside Look at Veit’s Jaw-Dropping New Wis. Headquarters (Video)
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
John Deere 4075R compact utility tractor
Utility Tractors/Loaders
Deere Intros its Most Powerful Compact Utility Tractor, the 4075R
With its 75-horsepower engine and heavy-duty front axle, the 4075R has the power and stability for landscaping and snow removal, Deere says.
Cat 352 excavator digging trench beside dump truck
Excavators
Refining a Workhorse: The Latest in Excavators for 2023
Graham Roofing Roll-Off Truck
Safety
Construction’s Silent Killer Pt.4: Contractor Starts Company Mental Health Program
Maxresdefault 64fb4a5c6d9c7
The Dirt
Construction’s Silent Killer Pt.3: Ajax President Speaks Out to Prevent Suicide
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Sponsor Content
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
8 Surprising Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Want to optimize business spending and even earn rewards in today’s tough economic climate? The right card can help you do all that and more!
DownloadView All