Deere 2023 Outlook Increased as Sales Rise 12% in Q3

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Aug 23, 2023
John Deere Construction Excavator with a tiltrotator
John Deere

Upon announcing a 12 percent increase in sales for the third quarter of 2023, Deere & Company has raised its forecast for the 2023 fiscal year.

The construction, forestry, ag and turf equipment manufacturer reported net sales and revenues of $15.8 billion and a net income of $2.9 billion for the third quarter ended July 30, 2023. For the first nine months of the fiscal year, worldwide net sales and revenues rose 24 percent to $45.8 billion, compared to $33.6 billion last year.

Sales increased across Deere’s three main divisions, with the company citing strong order books and favorable price realization. 

Construction and forestry sales jumped 14% to $3.7 billion. U.S. and Canadian construction equipment sales are expected to be flat to up 5% for the fiscal year. Global sales of roadbuilding equipment are also expected to be flat to up 5%, while global sales of forestry equipment are expected to be flat to down 5%.

John Deere Q3 2023 Construction & Forestry Operating ProfitJohn Deere

Deere’s production and precision agriculture and small ag and turf divisions saw smaller gains, with net sales rising 12% and 3% for the quarter, respectively.

“Reflected by our strong third-quarter results, Deere continues to benefit from favorable market conditions and an operating environment showing further improvement,” said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer. “We are also being helped by stabilizing conditions in the supply chain, the sound execution of our business plans, and an improving ability to meet demand for our products and serve customers.”

In the third quarter of 2023, a favorable tax ruling in Brazil allowed the company to record a $243 million reduction in the provision for income taxes and $47 million of interest income.

Deere is now forecasting net income to be in the range of $9.75 billion to $10.00 billion for the full year.

“Deere is well on the way to another year of exceptional achievement due in large part to positive fundamentals in the farm and construction sectors and the unwavering commitment of the Deere team, including our dealers and suppliers,” May said.

“Fundamentals are expected to continue fueling solid demand for our equipment, supported by a strong advance-order position. At the same time, through the company's smart industrial operating model, we are delivering differentiated value to our customers, enabling them to do their jobs more profitably and sustainably.”

Related Stories
The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), in coordination with IRS Criminal Investigation (CI), issued a notice to banks calling attention to a concerning increase in state and federal payroll tax evasion and workers’ compensation insurance fraud in the residential and commercial real estate construction industries.
Business
Construction Sees Rise in Payroll Tax Evasion, Worker's Comp Fraud
Japan-based manufacturer Komatsu reports Q1 profits
Business
Komatsu Sales Up 18% with Strong North American Demand
Kimo Clark, Owner, Truth Excavation
Business
"Lahaina Heroes": Maui Contractor Praised for Wildfire Response (Videos)
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Partner Insights
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Top Stories
blue 2024 Toyota Tundra towing Toyota Racing trailer on highway
Pickups
Changes Revealed for 2024 Toyota Tundra
The 2024 pickup model enters with new options for exterior looks, off-road performance – and a new color.
HitchDoc Dual Dozer laser grader Cat CTL
Compact equipment attachments
These 19 Skid Steer, CTL Attachments Go Beyond Mere Material Handling
Kimo Clark, Owner, Truth Excavation
Business
"Lahaina Heroes": Maui Contractor Praised for Wildfire Response (Videos)
Blue 2020 Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition on desert road mountain background
Pickups
"Unprecedented Price Surge" for Used Pickups – Mileage Up, Too
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Sponsor Content
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
8 Surprising Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Want to optimize business spending and even earn rewards in today’s tough economic climate? The right card can help you do all that and more!
DownloadView All