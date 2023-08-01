Xtreme Manufacturing and Snorkel Name New CEO

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Aug 1, 2023
Xtreme XR50100 Trackzilla
Xtreme Manufacturing debuted its first tracked telehandler at ConExpo 2023, nicknamed “Trackzilla.”
Xtreme

Following the departure of Matthew Elvin, Xtreme Manufacturing and Snorkel have promoted Cory Rosencranse to CEO.

Rosencranse has worked in a variety of leadership roles for the Ahern Family of Companies, owner of Xtreme and Snorkel, since 2016, most recently serving as chief operating officer.

Don Ahern, owner, Xtreme Manufacturing and Snorkel,  said, “I am excited for the future of Xtreme Manufacturing and Snorkel, and I intend to work closely with this new and very talented management group to expand the manufacturing vision for both companies.”

Rosencranse replaced Elvin, the former CEO of Xtreme Manufacturing and Snorkel, as of June 30. Elvin joined the company in 2010 to lead Snorkel Australia. In 2015, he was named CEO of Snorkel and later Xtreme Manufacturing. During his 13 years of service, Elvin helped transform the business into two well-respected brands, serving many of the world's biggest equipment rental companies and contractors.

Commenting on his departure, Elvin said, “I am very proud of what the team has accomplished, particularly in the past eight years where we have re-energized Snorkel globally, established Xtreme Manufacturing as a respected heavy telehandler supplier in North America and built a global distribution network.”

“I would like to thank our global customers for their trust and investment in our brands and products, and for the opportunity to be part of their businesses. To our valued suppliers, dealers and partners, our successes are not possible without you. And most importantly, to the global team – thank you for your passion, dedication to customers, and enthusiasm towards the continuous improvement of the business.”

“I am pleased to be leaving the company in a healthy and sustainable position, set to benefit from future opportunities.”

