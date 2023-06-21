Deere & Company Deere & Company Chief Technology Officer Jahmy Hindman has been elected senior vice president by the company’s board of directors.

The role will be in addition to his current responsibilities and reflects the increasingly important role technology plays in the success of customers’ and Deere’s operations, the company says.

Hindman, who has served as CTO since 2020, has earned accolades for transforming the company’s technology organization and its advancements in precision technology.

"Jahmy's record of success and proven leadership skills make him highly qualified to ensure we continue to advance our smart industrial strategy and achieve our Leap Ambitions by delivering smart technology solutions that help our customers be more productive, profitable, and sustainable," said John C. May, Deere's chairman and chief executive officer.

The following leadership changes will also take place later this year:

Mark von Pentz, president, Worldwide Ag & Turf, Small Ag & Turf, Regions 1 & 2, will continue in his present position until November 1, 2023. At that time, he will become senior advisor, Office of the Chairman, until his anticipated retirement early in 2024.

Succeeding von Pentz will be Deanna Kovar, the current vice president of Production Systems, Production and Precision Ag. Kovar will take on additional responsibilities in Small Ag & Turf and will fully transition to the role of president, Worldwide Ag & Turf, Small Ag & Turf, Regions 1 & 2, on November 1, 2023.

"These planned changes reflect the depth of talent on our senior management team and demonstrate our disciplined focus on effective leadership secession planning," said May. "Deanna's command of precision technology, deep customer understanding, and record of success in a number of leadership positions make her highly qualified for these expanded duties in Small Ag & Turf."

Terex Utilities Hires Eric Kluver as Vice President and General Manager

Terex Utilities has named Eric Kluver as its new vice president and general manager, reporting to Simon Meester, president of Terex Aerial Work Platforms.

Meester, who has been the president of Genie since 2021, was recently promoted to president of Aerial Work Platforms, the segment that oversees operations for both Genie and Terex Utilities.

Kluver most recently served as the vice president of finance and as a key member of the North American management team for crane and lifting equipment manufacturer Palfinger. He holds a BA from Mount Marty University and MAM and MBA degrees from Bellevue University. He is certified as a Manager of Quality/Organizational Excellence, Six Sigma Black Belt, and ISO 9001:2000 Lead Auditor.

“Eric brings a wealth of operational and financial experience with top equipment manufacturing and distribution companies,” said Meester. “Eric’s background, and the dedication of the entire Terex Utilities team, will ensure Terex Utilities is well positioned to deliver on the needs of the electric utility industry today, and into the future.”

“I am delighted to have been appointed to lead Terex Utilities. It is a company with a strong culture of safety, customer-centricity, collaboration, and continuous improvement,” said Kluver. “Together with our talented team and valued customers, we will navigate the ever-changing landscape of the utilities industry and drive sustainable growth and continued success.”

CNH Names Friedrich Eichler as CTO

CNH Industrial, the parent company of Case Construction Equipment and New Holland Construction, has named Friedrich Eichler as its new chief technology officer. Eichler will oversee the R&D community with direct responsibility for technology, innovation, quality, design and their related divisions.

Eichler will work closely with the product development and digital teams to ensure the integration of precision, digital and autonomous solutions across the agriculture and construction product portfolios.

He has more than 30 years of experience in automotive engineering, including stints at Volkswagen Group and Mercedes-Benz. He assumes the CTO role from Marc Kermisch who previously served on an ad interim basis.

“We are delighted to bring Fredrich’s expertise to CNH Industrial. I am confident his leadership and technical acumen will further enhance and accelerate improvements across our R&D organization to further propel our advanced engineering capabilities and overall platform strategy,” said CNH Industrial CEO Scott Wine.

Bomag Expands its National, Regional Rental Sales Force

With the increasing importance of rental sales, Bomag has announced a new national accounts manager and four new regional sales managers.

Former Southeast rental sales manager Jon Roebuck has been named national accounts manager for Bomag’s rental channel, while four other rental industry veterans will now cover the regional territories:

Jake Vaughn, Mid-Atlantic rental sales manager

Pam Makela, Southeast rental sales manager

Brandon Davidson, Southwest rental sales manager

Jack Halsey, Northwest rental sales manager

“We are excited to add these talented and experienced salespeople to the Bomag family. They add decades of equipment experience and a wealth of rental sales channel knowledge to the team,” comments Tom Watson, director of sales, rental channel for Bomag Americas. “Reducing the size of our key territories will give Bomag the opportunity to deliver a deeper level of support to our rental customers and IMRs, as will reassigning Jon to support these local teams with larger rental chains throughout North America. This, in turn, will allow those companies to help their customers get the most from the broad rugged and reliable Bomag light equipment line.”