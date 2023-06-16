Palfinger Opens New North American Headquarters Near Chicago

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jun 16, 2023
Palfinger North American Headquarters
Palfinger

As a result of rapid growth in their sale of crane and lifting equipment in North America, Palfinger has opened a new regional headquarters in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Palfinger says the U.S., Canada and Mexico market significantly contributed to the company's record revenue of $2.4 billion in 2022, with truck-mounted forklifts as the top revenue driver.

“We are here to stay and grow. Led by our strong focus on our customers, we will use the next five years to significantly increase our North American market share in all product segments and show what we are capable of,” says Palfinger CEO Andreas Klauser.

The company has made a $4 million investment into its new building, which features an integrated training center with classroom space for up to 90 people, a demonstration area for product operation and service training, and virtual-reality training stations.

Schaumburg was selected as the headquarters for its international accessibility and reputation as a technology hub and the state’s second-largest economic sector outside Chicago.

Ismael Daneluz, vice president of Sales & Service Region North and Latin America, explains: “Our new headquarters reflects our commitment to Palfinger’s second-largest market. The goal is to serve our customers even better than before, strengthen our market presence and further expand our activities in North America.”

The Schaumburg facility opening supports the company’s strategic goal to become North America's top crane and lifting solutions provider. Palfinger has been active in North America since 1989.

Related Stories
Wacker Neuson WL28 wheel loader carrying a pallet
Business
Wacker Neuson Forms Dedicated Attachments Business Unit
stock image crane over bridge under construction
Business
Debt Deal Passes: What’s in it for Contractors?
World of Asphalt 2022 trade show floor
Business
Save the Date! 2024 Construction Trade Shows and Conferences Set
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
John Deere Future Generation Excavators
Excavators
Video: John Deere Going "All In" on its First "All Deere" Excavators
After its break with Hitachi, the company reveals its first three models that are undergoing preproduction testing.
Cat 420XE backhoe digging fiber optic wire trench stabilizers out
Machine Matters
“Backhoe Renaissance”: They’re Getting Better at What They Do Best
Komatsu hydrogen fuel cell powered mid-sized excavator
Excavators
Komatsu Testing Mid-Sized Hydrogen Fuel Cell Excavator
Side view Sany SMG200AWD motor grader in snow
Graders/Scrapers
Sany Launches All-Wheel-Drive SMG200 Motor Grader
Half CTL Half excavator? episode 123 the dirt youtube thumbnail
The Dirt
“This Thing is Awesome”: Mecalac’s 8MCR Skid-Excavator (Review)
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Challenges in Asset and Equipment Management
A complete and intuitive tracking solution makes it easy to keep your assets working and ready for the next job.
DownloadView All