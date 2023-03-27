Caterpillar Union Workers Ratify New 6-Year Labor Contract

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Mar 27, 2023
CAT Next Gen Wheel Loader 972
Equipment World

On the eve before ConExpo-Con/Agg (March 13), unionized Caterpillar workers unanimously voted to approve a new six-year contract with the construction and mining equipment manufacturer, according to reports from Reuters and the Associated Press. Negotiations started in early January, and a tentative agreement was reached in early March to avoid a strike. The terms of the contract are effective immediately.

The new contract, which covers 7,000 employees at plants in Central Illinois and a parts distribution center in York, Pennsylvania, included a $6,000 ratification bonus, a 19% increase in pay, 8% worth of lump-sum payments, larger night-shift premiums, and a bump in employer contributions to retirement plans.

“We are pleased to have reached what we believe to be a fair, reasonable and comprehensive agreement,” Caterpillar said in a statement.

The Associated Press says members of the United Auto Workers union will get 7% pay raises immediately, plus 4% general wage increases in March of 2025, 2027 and 2028. Four percent lump-sum payments will be dispersed in March 2024 and in 2026.

By the end of the agreement, workers hired after 2005 will be on the same wage schedule as those hired before 2005, the company said. Under the previous contract, workers on the two-tier wage and benefits schedule were paid different rates for the same position.

Additionally, Caterpillar agreed not to shut down any union-represented plants for the life of the contract. The company closed its Aurora, Illinois,  plant in 2017, moving production to other facilities and laying off hundreds of workers.

The agreement comes months after CNH Industrial, the manufacturer of Case and New Holland construction and agricultural machinery, ended a nine-month strike with its workers. Unionized workers at Deere & Company also held a five-week strike in 2021. According to UAW officials, the new CNH contract provided wage increases, shift premium increases, classification upgrades as well as other improvements. The Deere strike concluded with employees receiving 10% raises and improved retirement benefits.

Related Stories
Dean Barley, CEO, Tadano America Corporation
Business
Dean Barley Named CEO of Tadano America Corporation
yellow dozer pushing pile of dirt
Business
Soft Landing or Crash? AGC Economist Predicts, “Touch & Go”
JCB hydrogen refueling truck and hydrogen backhoe prototype
Business
Q&A: What's Behind JCB's Drive to New Hydrogen-Powered Engine?
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
Case CE CX42D mini excavator
Compact Excavators
Case Enters New Weight Class with Zero Tail Swing Mini Excavator
“The CX42D exists in a critical industry weight class between 4 and 5 metric tons that we did not previously have.”
Maxresdefault 641eee708f86c
Contractor of the Year
Video: Colorado Earthmover Wins 2023 Contractor of the Year Award
Bobcat S7X dumping bucket
Skid Steer Loaders
Bobcat Reinvents the Skid Steer with All-Electric S7X
Link-Belt 170 X4S excavator digging in desert
Excavators
“Customized Operation”: Link-Belt Unveils X4S Series Excavators (Video)
JLG Rotating Telehandlers
Sponsor Content
JLG Rotating Telehandlers
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Challenges in Asset and Equipment Management
A complete and intuitive tracking solution makes it easy to keep your assets working and ready for the next job.
DownloadView All