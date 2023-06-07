The new Pueblo branch is H&E's sixth location in Colorado.

H&E Equipment Services recently opened new branches in Monroe, Louisiana; Pueblo, Colorado; and Houston.

Branches are located at the following addresses:

900 Delta Drive, Monroe, Louisiana 71203-6012

3001 N Freeway Road, Pueblo, Colorado 81008-1023

6100 Almeda Genoa Road, Houston, Texas 77048-4539

The branches specialize in the rental of aerial lifts, telescopic forklifts, earthmoving machinery, compaction equipment, generators, compressors, and more and represent the following manufacturers: Bomag, Case, Gehl, Genie, Hamm, JCB, JLG, John Deere, Kobelco, Kubota, Link-Belt Excavators, Sany, Skyjack, SkyTrak, Wacker Neuson, Yanmar, and others.

Founded in 1961, H&E Equipment Services has branches throughout the Pacific Northwest, West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions.

Titan Machinery Sees 24% Increase in Q1 Sales

Titan Machinery says it saw a 23% increase in revenue for the first quarter of its 2024 fiscal year, totaling $570 million.

Equipment sales were $429 million in Q1 compared with $356 million last year; parts sales were $97 million compared with $69 million last year.

For the company’s construction segment, Q1 revenue was $72 million compared to $67 million for the same period last year. Revenue growth was primarily driven by a same-store sales increase of 9.9%. Increases were partially offset by lost sales contributions from the divestiture of Titan’s consumer products store in North Dakota in the fiscal first quarter of 2023, the company says.

Revenue for the company’s agriculture segment was $423 million compared to $319 million last year, driven by the acquisitions of Mark's Machinery in April 2022, Heartland Ag Systems in August 2022, and Pioneer Farm Equipment in February 2023.

"We are off to a solid start to fiscal 2024 with strong first quarter results consistent with our expectations going into the year. Notably, each of our operating segments achieved expansion in pre-tax margins versus the prior year period,” Chairman and CEO David Meyer said.

“Our Agriculture segment continued to drive growth, reflecting healthy underlying industry fundamentals and strong customer demand. Our equipment business remains strong, albeit hampered by the constrained supply in key product categories. Our parts and service business also performed well, despite a later start to the planting season in some of our northern markets. We are poised for this momentum in our parts and service business to carry into our fiscal second quarter as our customers complete their spring field work.”

Pillar Equipment Named Hyundai Dealer

Hyundai Construction Equipment has added Silvis, Illinois-based Pillar Equipment to its dealer network.

Pillar will represent the full line of Hyundai products in Rock Island, Henry, Whiteside, and Mercer counties in northwest Illinois.

“The Hyundai product line opens new doors to current customers of Pillar Equipment, helps diversify our business, and ensures our continued growth for years to come,” said Jason Wentland, owner and founder of Pillar Equipment. “Hyundai products are high quality, reliable, and designed with the end user in mind. Just like Pillar Equipment, Hyundai puts the user first and creates a great customer experience.”

Hyundai now has more than 80 dealerships operating in nearly 200 locations in North America.

Magni Expands Dealer Network with Encon Equipment Sales and Rentals

Encon Equipment Sales and Rentals based in Nicholasville, Kentucky will now offer Magni’s full line of telehandlers to the surrounding area.

“In the past, our customers had to employ a multitude of different equipment and external crane companies for a single project,” says Doug Elliott, Encon’s Senior Vice-President and Managing Partner. “Magni offers a one-stop solution – from acting as a crane to handling rough terrain, they can do it all. This saves our customers both time and resources."