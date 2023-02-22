Case Construction Equipment dealer Titan Machinery announced it has acquired Pioneer Farm Equipment Co., adding five new locations in the western United States to its portfolio.

The deal closed on February 2, 2023, and includes Pioneer locations throughout Idaho in Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, American Falls and Rupert. Locations will offer the full line of Case Construction Equipment and Case IH agriculture equipment, with the exception of the Rupert location which will operate only as a Case IH dealer.

Titan Machinery CEO David Meyer, said: “We see a great opportunity for both Case Construction Equipment and Case IH agricultural equipment sales in this large Snake River Valley market, and are looking forward to providing equipment solutions to both existing and new customers.”

Titan Machinery took full control of all operations at each location on the February 2 closing date.

ASCO

Associated Supply Company, Inc. (ASCO), a Case Construction Equipment dealer, has entered the Oklahoma market with the acquisition of OCT Equipment, Inc.

With locations in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and Clinton, Oklahoma, the acquisition brings ASCO’s total footprint up to 27 locations. The acquisition of OCT was completed on February 10, 2023.

“ASCO is excited to expand our services to Oklahoma customers with the same commitment that our Texas and New Mexico customers have come to rely upon,” said Courtney Vanderham, vice president, ASCO.

ASCO says the acquisition strengthens its position as an equipment leader in key industries, including construction, agriculture, and material handling, as well as expands upon its market leadership in growth areas such as rental.

ASCO was Equipment World’s 2022 Big Iron Dealer of the Year.

LiuGong Adds Three New Dealers

Wades Forklift Service LLC, based in Knoxville, Tennessee, Lift Atlanta, headquartered in Decatur, Georgia, and 1st Choice Material Handling, located in Memphis, Tennessee, are the latest dealerships to join the LiuGong North America dealer network.

With locations in Knoxville and Strawberry Plains, Tennessee, Wades Forklift Service covers east Tennessee and Kentucky, offering a variety of material handling equipment and services. Wades plans to rebrand as LiuGong of East Tennessee in the coming months.

In addition to its headquarters Decatur, Lift Atlanta has an additional location in Augusta, Georgia. The business covers Georgia and parts of South Carolina, primarily serving recycling, concrete, lumber and brick and block industries, as well as national retailers and shipping companies.

The 1st Choice business was founded in 2019, offering parts, service, sales and rentals across Memphis and the surrounding counties, northern Mississippi and eastern Arkansas. Before that, the company was a national distributor of forklifts and other material handling equipment for more than 15 years.

LiuGong North America President Andrew Ryan said the addition of the two dealers marks a significant opportunity to both expand its offerings and grow the LiuGong brand in the South and East South Central United States.

Kirby-Smith Machinery Named Magni Telescopic Handlers Dealer

Magni Telescopic Handlers has announced that Kirby-Smith Machinery, Inc. has become the Magni authorized dealer for Oklahoma and West Texas.

Kirby-Smith Machinery, Inc. is a distributor of heavy equipment, industrial equipment and cranes. The Oklahoma City-based heavy equipment distributor has 12 locations throughout Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Missouri.

The Magni line includes rotating telehandlers, fixed boom telehandlers and heavy lift telehandlers.

MANUFACTURERS & SUPPLIERS

Komatsu

To support growing demand, Komatsu says it has shifted production of its HM400-5 articulated haul trucks from the company’s plant in Ibaraki, Japan, to its factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The trucks were produced in Chattanooga in the mid-2000s. In 2009 production shifted to Japan, where it has remained until now.

“We have seen the demand for our HM400-5 trucks grow significantly in both the U.S. and Canada, which is why we began producing the trucks here in the U.S.,” said Komatsu North America Chairman and CEO Rod Schrader. “The domestic production of this popular truck supports Komatsu's commitment to jobs and manufacturing in the U.S., and also enables us to contribute far more to the local Chattanooga economy.”

To celebrate the new production line, today Komatsu and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) hosted U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann along with other local and state officials for a launch event at the company’s Chattanooga plant earlier this month.

In addition to the HM400-5 trucks, the Chattanooga campus produces midsize hydraulic excavators, intelligent excavators and forestry equipment. Approximately 525 people are employed at the facility.