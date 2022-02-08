ASV and Yanmar Announce 2021 Dealers of the Year

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Feb 8, 2022
ASV compact track loader moving dirt.
ASV

Compact equipment manufacturers ASV and Yanmar have named their top single-location and multi-location dealers for 2021. Dealers were recognized for their values, customer service, product knowledge and performance.

Top ASV Dealers

Briggs Equipment Inc. has been recognized as ASV’s 2021 Multi-Location Dealer of the Year, and FMI Equipment as the 2021 Single-Location Dealer of the Year.

“Briggs Equipment and FMI Equipment really excel at representing ASV and partnering with their customers,” said Jeff Pate, director of sales for ASV and Yanmar. “Both dealers have gone above and beyond with their level of commitment, customer service and passion to share the value of ASV machines with their customers. We’re pleased to show our appreciation for their partnership with this year’s awards.”

Briggs Equipment has represented ASV for five years, achieving high sales volumes in a short period of time. FMI Equipment has established strong market share in the 20 years it has been an ASV partner.

Top Yanmar Dealers

Yanmar Compact Equipment has recognized Vermeer Midwest as its 2021 Multi-Location Dealer of the Year, and Meridian Utility Equipment Sales as the 2021 Single-Location Dealer of the Year.

“Vermeer Midwest and Meridian Utility took it to a new level this year. Their dedication to representing the Yanmar CE brand and sharing its value with their customers really sets them apart,” said Pate. “We’re thrilled to showcase these valued partners and recognize our appreciation for their performance as Yanmar CE dealers.”

Vermeer Midwest has developed strong customer relationships while representing the Yanmar brand for more than 15 years. Meridian Utility Equipment Sales has shown  continued commitment and growth over the 12 years it has been a Yanmar dealer. 

