During the recent AED meeting, Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas named NED (National Equipment Dealers) its Top Dealer of 2021 (l to r): Stan Park, Hyundai CE Americas President; Will Blackerby, NED Vice President / Corporate Fleet Manager; Jesse Beasly, NED Chief Operating Officer; Dan Letterle, NED Executive Vice President, Chief Sales Officer; Mike Ross, Hyundai CE Americas VP of Sales.

National Equipment Dealers has been named Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas’ Top Dealer of 2021. The award was presented at an event held in conjunction with this year’s Associated Equipment Distributors meeting.

NED has locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia and Texas. The growing dealer recently merged with Four Seasons Equipment, May Heavy Equipment, Rob’s Hydraulics Inc., Grove River Equipment and Earthmovers Equipment.

Also taking away 2021 Top Dealer honors are:

Chappell Tractor of New Hampshire

Chinook Equipment of Alberta

A. Montano Co., Inc., of New York

Reuter’s Equipment of Iowa

“These dealerships earned this recognition, not only through sales volume, but also by establishing and maintaining the high level of service Hyundai customers expect from our dealers,” said Hyundai President Stan Park, who presented the awards.

In addition, Hyundai named Whited Hyundai Equipment Co. of Maine and First Choice Farm and Lawn of Tennessee and Kentucky as its Top New Dealers of 2021.

At the event, Park, along with Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas Vice President of Sales Mike Ross and Director of Distribution and Marketing Matt Gansser, spoke to how Hyundai is using technology, equipment innovations, retail support and other plans to help its dealers and customers navigate the changing industry landscape. Award winners also shared some of their best practices with the other dealers attending.

Hyundai Construction Equipment has more than 150 dealer locations with trained technicians throughout North America offering sales, service, and parts for the full line of Hyundai excavators, wheel loaders, compaction rollers and other construction equipment. The South Korean-based manufacturer is a subsidy of the Hyundai Genuine Group.