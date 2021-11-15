McCoy Group has purchased eight John Deere Construction and Forestry stores from Erb Equipment Co., expanding its organization into Missouri, Indiana and Kentucky. McCoy plans to retain the 200+ current Erb Equipment employees as part of the acquisition.

Based in Dubuque, Iowa, the new McCoy Construction & Forestry locations will join an organization that is already home to six subsidiaries, including Midwest-based Freightliner dealerships Truck Country and Stoops, and bulk tank transportation companies, Foodliner, Quest Liner and W.W. Transport.

Vermeer Texas-Louisiana becomes Fecon dealer

Vermeer Texas-Louisiana is now a Fecon dealer. With 13 locations throughout Texas and Louisiana, the company will sell and service Fecon’s line of forestry mulching tractors and attachments. The offering will complement their full lineup of Vermeer branded forestry equipment.

National Equipment Dealers LLC named Dynapac dealer

National Equipment Dealers LLC is expanding its current footprint for Dynapac products into North and South Carolina. The expanded partnership with the compaction and paving equipment manufacturer creates access to new, used and rental equipment along with product support in the region. This will add to NED's existing footprint of Dynapac products in Florida.

RB Scott Equipment opens Minnesota location

RB Scott Equipment, a specialized dealer of process equipment and wear parts for the sand and gravel, crushed stone, frac sand and recycling industries, opened a new location in Clearwater, Minnesota on October 26. Major lines include Metso, Superior, StraightLine, MDS and Atlas Copco. The company is headquartered in Eau Claire, Wisconsin and serves Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Messick's Equipment

Rural Pennsylvanians are afforded a unique opportunity to view a “tractor parade” as Messick’s Equipment moves approximately 100 pieces of equipment from its current location in Elizabethtown to its new location in Mount Joy. The public is invited to observe as 100 customer volunteers help move the inventory along the seven-mile route.

Messick’s Equipment plans to start serving customers at the new location prior to Christmas 2021. The new location will offer increased equipment displays, consolidation of all parts inventory, additional parking, year-round training and educational opportunities and more.

MANUFACTURERS, SUPPLIERS

CemenTech expands production, staffing

CemenTech says its added a second production shift and is increasing its staffing levels by more than 25 percent to keep up with growing demand for volumetric concrete mixers. In addition to hiring, the company also is investing nearly $3 million to upgrade facilities, equipment and technology.

The lowa-based company made the strategic move after its sixth consecutive year of double-digit sales growth. CemenTech's volumetric mixers enable contractors to mix their concrete on the jobsite to exact specifications for the job at hand.

Felling Trailers

Felling Trailers has named Joel Lindmeyer as regional sales manager for the Great Lakes region. Lindmeyer will be responsible for all sales development, activity and dealer support within Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky in his new role.

Lindmeyer brings more than 25 years of experience in the truck and trailer industry and previously held sales and customer service roles at Monroe Truck Equipment and Big Rivers Ltd.

Felling Trailers is a national industrial and commercial trailer manufacturer.

JCB

JCB North America has announced Shain Wells has been hired as vice president of operations. In his new role, Wells will oversee the production of JCB machines for the agriculture, construction, industrial and military divisions, including skid steer loaders, compact tracked loaders, telehandlers and backhoe loaders. This includes design and development, purchasing and logistics, manufacturing operations and quality.

Prior to joining JCB North America, Wells served in management and executive roles at Wabash National Corporation and Chrysler.








