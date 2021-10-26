Industry Roundup: Four Dealerships Rebrand Under National Equipment Dealers

Marcia Doyle
Oct 26, 2021
Updated Oct 28, 2021
national equipment dealers
National Equipment Dealers

National Equipment Dealers (NED), which has grown to 14 locations in four states since being established in 2018, has rebranded four dealerships it acquired in the past few years.

Now operating as NED are Four Seasons Equipment in Texas, MAY-RHI in the Carolinas, Richardson Services 1991 in South Carolina and Earthmovers Construction Equipment in Florida.

"With this change, we will have much cleaner messaging and improved brand recognition as we continue to grow," says Corey Rogers, NED vice president of marketing. 

In addition, NED announced that it has acquired Grove River Machinery in the Savannah, Georgia, area, which will also operate as NED. "Our merger with NED will provide us the means to grow our Hyundai market share way beyond our past capabilities," says Dale Richbourg, former Grove Machinery sales manager, who is continuing on the NED team.

Established by Ken Richbourg 20 years ago, Grove River Machinery has represented the Hyundai product line for 14 years. The new NED Savannah branch will add Bell articulated trucks to its offering. "As fellow Hyundai dealers, we have known the Richbourg family and Grove River Machinery for many years," says Mitch Nevins, NED CEO. "The timing is right and we are excited to bring them into the NED family."

Brandt Tractor completes Cervus Equipment deal

Brandt Tractor, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Brandt Group of Companies, has completed its acquisition of Cervus Equipment, creating  Canada's largest equipment dealership and adding 64 agriculture, transportation and material handling equipment locations to Brandt's John Deere dealership network. The deal makes it the largest Deere dealership in the world; the company now owns 120 full-service dealerships and more than 50 service locations and employs more than 5,100 people.

Northwest Equipment becomes Mack electric vehicle dealer

Mack Trucks dealer Northwest Equipment Sales, Boise, Idaho, has become a Certified Electric Vehicle Dealer, making it the first Mack dealer in the Northwest U.S. to do so. The company began the process for certification in February 2021; to reach certification, dealers must meet numerous safety, charging, infrastructure and training requirements.

Northwest will have four bays available for servicing battery electric vehicles.

LiuGong adds two dealers

LiuGong North America has named Alpha and Omega Nitrogen & Equipment Rental & Sales, Odessa, Texas, and AAA Forklift Material Handling, San Leandro, California, as new dealers.

Founded in 2016, Alpha and Omega offers construction equipment and material handling products in west Texas, southern New Mexico and the greater Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth areas. 

AAA Forklift has served the Bay Area for more than 20 years, offering forklift and material handling needs across multiple industries.

LeeBoy signs three Virginia dealers

LeeBoy has signed Power Equipment, Louisville, Kentucky, Valley Supply & Equipment, Hagerstown, Maryland, and Richmond Machinery, Richmond, Virginia, to its dealer network

Power Equipment, a subsidiary of Bramco, will represent LeeBoy in 11 counties in western Virginia. Valley Supply will handle 16 counties in northern Virginia and Richmond Machinery will handle the rest of the state.

Trail King adds Wyoming, Illinois dealers

Trail King Industries has added Frost Machines, Cody, Wyoming and US Equipment Sales & Rentals, Plainfield, Illinois to its dealer network. 


