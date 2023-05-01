Highway Contract Awards Keep Hitting Record Levels, ARTBA Reports

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
May 1, 2023
ARTBA bar Chart showing first quarter state and local highway and bridge contract awards from 2019-2023
Highway contract awards continue to climb to new highs in the first quarter, ARTBA reports.
ARTBA

Contract awards for highway projects in the U.S. continue to climb above historical levels for the first quarter of 2023, reports the American Road & Transportation Builders Association.

Highway contract awards are up 12%, to $19 billion, over 1Q 2022’s $17 billion, according to ARTBA.

That increase comes after last year’s record annual awards for highway and bridge contracts, which were up 25% from the previous year, thanks to the $1.2 trillion infrastructure law that took effect in 2021, with funding starting to come available in March 2022.

Though highway contracts are up for the first quarter of 2023, bridge contract awards are down $1.6 billion from 1Q 2022 to $5.7 billion. But ARTBA notes that awards for both highway and bridge contracts are up 42% over average levels in the three years before the infrastructure law took effect.

“Contract awards are a leading indicator of future construction activity,” ARTBA says. “…The first quarter is usually a slower season for construction, so data from the period can be a volatile predictor of full calendar-year activity.”

$300 million more coming for bridges

More funding from the infrastructure law continues to pour out of Washington.

The Biden-Harris administration recently announced about $300 million in grants split among nine medium-sized bridge projects around the U.S. The projects have eligible costs of up to $100 million.

Projects receiving the Bridge Investment Program grants from the Federal Highway Administration are as follows:

City of San Diego, Palm Avenue/Interstate 805 Bridge; $24 million – Bridge rehabilitation and preservation for the 50-year-old Palm Avenue overcrossing bridge in San Diego.

Michigan Department of Transportation, Lafayette Bascule Bridge; $73 million – Replacement of the 85-year-old, bascule-style Lafayette Avenue Bridge over the Saginaw River with a new bascule bridge.

New York State Thruway Authority, Castleton-on-Hudson Bridge; $21 million – Rehabilitation of the Berkshire Spur of the New York Thruway, which connects I-87 in Albany County to the New York-Massachusetts state line.

Improving rural bridges in Northwest Oklahoma; $11.5 million – Replacement of seven bridges.

Portland Bureau of Transportation, Oregon, Burgard Bridge; $13.9 million – Replacement of the 93-year-old viaduct over the Union Pacific Railroad in the St. Johns neighborhood.

Improving South Carolina rural bridges; $51.2 million – Replacement of six bridges that range from 68 to 101 years old.

Texas Department of Transportation, US-59 San Antonio River Bridge; $14 million – Replacement of the U.S. Highway 59 bridge over the San Antonio River.

District Department of Transportation, Washington, D.C., Arland D. Williams Jr. Memorial Bridge; $72 million – Rehabilitation of the northbound I-395 bridge.

City of Madison, Wisconsin, John Nolen Drive Bridges; $15.1 million – Replacement of six off-system bridges along the John Nolen Drive Causeway, which is a major artery that travels across Lake Monona and into downtown Madison.

$1 billion for road safety

Cities, towns, counties, Tribal governments and metropolitan planning organizations can now apply directly for a total of $1.177 billion to fund local projects that improve roadway safety, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. 

Funding can be targeted toward known high-crash areas and can include projects ranging from sidewalk improvements to reconfiguring intersections. 

Applications for the Safe Streets and Roads for All grants may come from individual communities or groups of communities. Applications are due no later than July 10 at 5 p.m. Eastern. The Notice of Funding Opportunity can be found at https://www.transportation.gov/grants/SS4A.

 

Related Stories
1300 East bridge over Interstate 80
Better Roads
“Excavator Ballet”: Time-Lapse Video of Utah Bridge Demolition and Slide
Jeep SUV with automated speed camera beside busy highway work zone
Better Roads
Automated Speed Cameras in Work Zones Adopted in 3 More States
mangled 2017 Acura TLX that crashed into I-695 work zone in Maryland killing six highway workers
Better Roads
NTSB: Driver in Work-Zone Crash That Killed 6 Workers was Speeding
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Partner Insights
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Top Stories
Cat 320 Electric Excavator
Alternative power
Here's a Rundown of the Latest in Electric Construction Equipment
These battery-powered machines are slated to arrive soon or are already on the market.
Case 750M bulldozer pushing dirt in the woods
Dozers
Case CE’s Smallest Dozers Get Big Upgrades
side view of Develon DD130 dozer at ConExpo
Dozers
Develon’s Second Dozer: The Mid-Size DD130 Unveiled for 2023
1956 Lorain TL-25 crawler crane with Thew Scoop Shovel attachment
Collectors Corner
Extremely Rare Thew "Scoop Shovel" Found on Facebook (Video)
kubota next generation ctl
Compact Track Loaders
Kubota Launches Next Generation of its Top-Selling CTL, the SVL75-3 (Video)
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Challenges in Asset and Equipment Management
A complete and intuitive tracking solution makes it easy to keep your assets working and ready for the next job.
DownloadView All