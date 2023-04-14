The 2023 National Work Zone Awareness Week is scheduled for April 17-21. It will be hosted by the Missouri Department of Transportation.

National Work Zone Awareness Week starts April 17 across the U.S., an annual even that highlights the dangers of inattention in highway work areas.

This year’s event comes less than a month after a crash into a work zone on I-695 in Woodlawn, Maryland, killed six highway workers. Following the March 22 incident, construction-related groups issued calls for increased safety for workers.

“The U.S. transportation construction industry lost six of its own yesterday in the tragedy outside of Baltimore,” said Dave Bauer, president of the American Road & Transportation Builders Association, on March 23. “… We will never accept that work zone intrusions are inevitable. Safety first; safety always.”

Just two days prior to the crash, ARTBA called on the Federal Highway Administration to ensure that road workers are protected as called for in the $1.2 trillion infrastructure law. The association specifically mentions a section in the law that calls for protection of “vulnerable roadway users,” which would include a “highway worker on foot in a work zone,” such as the six workers killed in the Maryland crash. The NTSB recently released its preliminary report on the fatal crash, which noted that the drivers involved were speeding.

National Work Zone Safety Information Clearinghouse The annual National Work Zone Awareness Week is scheduled to take place through April 21.

The event has been held each spring since 1999 by the FHWA, the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials and the American Traffic Safety Services Association to spread awareness about work zone safety.

According to the National Work Zone Safety website, fatal work zone crashes have risen 46% between 2010 and 2020. There were 774 fatal work zone crashes in 2020, killing 857 people. Of those, 117 were workers, and 51 of them were pedestrians at work, such as those killed in the March 22 I-695 crash.

The website reports that more than 44,000 people were injured in work zone crashes in 2020.

The 2023 weeklong commemoration includes:

Work Zone Safety Training Day - April 17

National kickoff event - April 18

Go Orange Day - April 19

Social media storm - April 20

Moment of Silence - April 21

Tips on work zone safety

