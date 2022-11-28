The 20 Largest Road Projects Funded by Infrastructure Law

video screen shot of future expansion Loop 1604 San Antonio
A screen shot from a TxDOT video visualization of the future expansion of Loop 1604 in San Antonio, the largest highway project funded so far by the $1.2 trillion infrastructure law.
First-year funding of the historic $1.2 trillion infrastructure law has led to more than 25,000 new highway and bridge projects moving forward in states, according to the American Road & Transportation Builders Association.

To measure the largest investment in the federal highway system since the 1950s, ARTBA sifted through U.S. Treasury Department data through August 31, and it listed the top-20 largest road projects receiving that funding.

“A key takeaway from the Treasury data is that the bipartisan infrastructure law is working in year one as intended, with state transportation departments disbursing their funds and projects breaking ground,” said ARTBA Chief Economist Alison Premo Black, who reviewed and compiled the data for the report.

State departments of transportation have committed $53.5 billion in highway and bridge formula funds through September 30, 2022, ARTBA reports.

The association details how that money is being spent in each state with an interactive map and dashboard it has created and plans to update monthly. The resource tracks highway and bridge formula and discretionary funds by state and congressional district, ARTBA says.

Here is ARTBA’s list of the 20 largest funding-formula projects benefitting from the infrastructure law:

  • Texas – Expanding Loop 1604 on I-10 in San Antonio – $291 million
  • Texas – 635 East Project in Dallas – $225 million
  • New York – Van Wyck Expressway Capacity & Access Improvements to and from JFK International Airport – $211 million
  • Arizona – Roadway Widening on I-17 Split – $200 million
  • Texas – I-35 Widening in Travis County – $192 million
  • South Carolina – Phase 1 Carolina Crossroads I-20/26/126 Corridor Improvement Project – $145 million
  • Ohio – I-70/71 Downtown Ramp Up Project in Columbus – $123 million
  • California – Rehabilitation of Pomona Freeway between the Long Beach and San Gabriel River Freeways – $121 million
  • California – Route 46 Corridor Improvement Project in San Luis Obispo – $119 million
  • Illinois – Interchange Reconstruction and Bridge Replacement on I-57 at I-74 Interchange in Urbana-Champaign – $107 million
  • Georgia – State Road 2/State Road 515 Roadway Reconstruction Project in Northern Georgia – $104 million
  • California – State Route 55 Improvements Project in Orange County – $101 million
  • California – Rehabilitation of Route 10 Near Coachella – $100 million
  • Tennessee – Interchange Modification on I-55 at Crump Boulevard in Memphis – $99.6 million
  • Texas – Widen Loop 375 in El Paso – $95 million
  • New Jersey – Route 18 Drainage and Pavement Rehabilitation in East Brunswick – $91.7 million
  • Tennessee – Improvements at I-75, I-24 Interchange near the Tennessee-Georgia Border – $91.2 million
  • South Carolina – Phase 2 Carolina Crossroads I-20/26/126 Corridor Improvement Project – $90 million
  • California – SAC 5 Corridor Enhancement Project in Sacramento – $88 million
  • Texas – Irving Interchange Project in Dallas – $80 million

“The economic and quality of life benefits of the infrastructure law will become even more apparent as funding continues in coming years,” adds ARTBA Chair Paula Hammond, a WSP USA senior vice president. “The beneficiaries of these long-term investments will be the American traveling public in their communities.”

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was signed November 15, 2021, by President Joe Biden.

