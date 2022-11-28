A screen shot from a TxDOT video visualization of the future expansion of Loop 1604 in San Antonio, the largest highway project funded so far by the $1.2 trillion infrastructure law.

First-year funding of the historic $1.2 trillion infrastructure law has led to more than 25,000 new highway and bridge projects moving forward in states, according to the American Road & Transportation Builders Association.

To measure the largest investment in the federal highway system since the 1950s, ARTBA sifted through U.S. Treasury Department data through August 31, and it listed the top-20 largest road projects receiving that funding.

“A key takeaway from the Treasury data is that the bipartisan infrastructure law is working in year one as intended, with state transportation departments disbursing their funds and projects breaking ground,” said ARTBA Chief Economist Alison Premo Black, who reviewed and compiled the data for the report.

State departments of transportation have committed $53.5 billion in highway and bridge formula funds through September 30, 2022, ARTBA reports.

The association details how that money is being spent in each state with an interactive map and dashboard it has created and plans to update monthly. The resource tracks highway and bridge formula and discretionary funds by state and congressional district, ARTBA says.

Here is ARTBA’s list of the 20 largest funding-formula projects benefitting from the infrastructure law:

Texas – Expanding Loop 1604 on I-10 in San Antonio – $291 million

Texas – 635 East Project in Dallas – $225 million

New York – Van Wyck Expressway Capacity & Access Improvements to and from JFK International Airport – $211 million

Arizona – Roadway Widening on I-17 Split – $200 million

Texas – I-35 Widening in Travis County – $192 million

South Carolina – Phase 1 Carolina Crossroads I-20/26/126 Corridor Improvement Project – $145 million

Ohio – I-70/71 Downtown Ramp Up Project in Columbus – $123 million

California – Rehabilitation of Pomona Freeway between the Long Beach and San Gabriel River Freeways – $121 million

California – Route 46 Corridor Improvement Project in San Luis Obispo – $119 million

Illinois – Interchange Reconstruction and Bridge Replacement on I-57 at I-74 Interchange in Urbana-Champaign – $107 million

Georgia – State Road 2/State Road 515 Roadway Reconstruction Project in Northern Georgia – $104 million

California – State Route 55 Improvements Project in Orange County – $101 million

California – Rehabilitation of Route 10 Near Coachella – $100 million

Tennessee – Interchange Modification on I-55 at Crump Boulevard in Memphis – $99.6 million

Texas – Widen Loop 375 in El Paso – $95 million

New Jersey – Route 18 Drainage and Pavement Rehabilitation in East Brunswick – $91.7 million

Tennessee – Improvements at I-75, I-24 Interchange near the Tennessee-Georgia Border – $91.2 million

South Carolina – Phase 2 Carolina Crossroads I-20/26/126 Corridor Improvement Project – $90 million

California – SAC 5 Corridor Enhancement Project in Sacramento – $88 million

Texas – Irving Interchange Project in Dallas – $80 million

“The economic and quality of life benefits of the infrastructure law will become even more apparent as funding continues in coming years,” adds ARTBA Chair Paula Hammond, a WSP USA senior vice president. “The beneficiaries of these long-term investments will be the American traveling public in their communities.”

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was signed November 15, 2021, by President Joe Biden.