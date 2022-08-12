$283 Million Contract Awarded for Widening I-95 in N.C.

NCDOT map illustration showing red line marking future I-95 widening section
The widening and upgrading of 182 miles of Interstate 95 in eastern North Carolina continues, with a new $283 million contract awarded for an 8-mile stretch south of Fayetteville.

The N.C. Department of Transportation awarded the construction contract to Webber LLC of The Woodlands, Texas. The work involves widening the highway from four to eight lanes between mile markers 29 and 37; reconstructing two exits; and replacing three overpasses with bridges that are longer, wider and higher.

Work is scheduled to begin in fall. There will be no travel lane restrictions during the day, but there will be closures at night. The section is scheduled to be completed by 2026.

The 182 miles of I-95 between Benson and Lumberton were built between the late 1950s and the 1980s. The four-lane highway had not undergone any major improvements since it was built, and several of its bridges and ramps are outdated, NCDOT says.

The project is designed to improve safety, reduce congestion and meet future traffic projections. It will be widened to six or eight lanes depending on the area. Work will also address flood prevention.  Three other I-95 widening projects are also underway.

