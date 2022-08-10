Fontaine Specialized has launched a new model in its Workhorse lowbed trailer lineup for roadbuilding contractors, the 55PVR Pro.

Like the original Fontaine Workhorse 55PVR, the Pro model is a multi-purpose trailer designed specifically with roadbuilders in mind.

“It can handle 55 tons in 16 feet or 50 tons in 12 feet with three or four axles close coupled; so, it can haul a wide variety of concentrated loads,” said Heather Gilmer, VP Sales. It is also good for those who prefer larger 275 size tires but still need 53 feet in overall length to haul milling machines, pavers, rollers or excavators.

The 55-ton capacity Workhorse 55PVR Pro features the same low-front 9-degree front ramp at the deck as the original and 17-degree deck-to-bogie transition ramp for loading and unloading paving equipment.

In addition, the PRO has an easily removable two-piece center bogie section to accommodate excavators. The trailer is designed with connections to accept 51/60 rear axle.

Fontaine Specialized



The 55PVR Pro also comes standard with a longer gooseneck, 275 tires and 108"/82" dual kingpin for more overall length flexibility.

Also, both the Workhorse 55PVR and 55PVR Pro models are equipped with the Fontaine hydraulic removable “hook and shaft” gooseneck that can connect to or disconnect from the deck on uneven ground. A variety of options and accessories are also available.

Quick specs

Capacity: 55 tons

Overall length: 53 feet

Overall width: 8 feet 6 inches

Deck length: 24 feet

Loaded deck height: 22 inches

Loaded deck ground clearance: 6 inches

Flooring: 1.5-inch Apitong wood

Standard trailer axles: 3



