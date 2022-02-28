Bullet Train Beats Hyperloop for I-30 in Texas

Me Photo
Don McLoud
Feb 28, 2022
Updated Mar 1, 2022
Dallas Fort Worth plans bullet train
A bullet train traveling over 200 mph is envisioned between Dallas and Fort Worth.
Getty Images

A proposal for a bullet train between Dallas and Fort Worth along the I-30 corridor is still in the works as plans advance to the environmental permitting phase, but Hyperloop considerations for the corridor are out.

A Hyperloop could still be considered for another area in the region, as officials say companies are interested in building the technology there. The autonomous, electric-powered transportation technology, however, has not advanced far enough to determine its safety; whereas, the high-speed rail technology has, officials say.

The National Environmental Policy Act process for high-speed rail, via bullet train that can travel at over 200 mph, is expected to take two years, according to Brendon Wheeler, principal transportation planner for the Regional Transportation Council of the North Central Texas Council of Governments.

The Regional Transportation Council unanimously approved starting the NEPA process for the high-speed rail, which would be built alongside I-30, with three stations: in Dallas, Fort Worth and midway in Arlington’s entertainment district.

map options high speed rail dallas fort worthOptions A and B for each section of I-30 for configuring the high-speed rail system between Dallas and Fort Worth are being considered.North Central Texas Council of GovernmentsThe environmental study will focus on the train’s potential impact on air quality, noise, wetlands, wildlife, water crossings, neighborhoods and businesses.

“This will be a continuation of a comprehensive study to ensure high-speed transportation between Dallas and Fort Worth has a limited and/or mitigated environmental impact,” said Michael Morris, director of transportation for the North Central Texas Council of Governments. “The public will continue to have significant opportunity to view the proposals and comment on what they like and where there could be challenges.”

The proposed train system would connect with a proposed high-speed rail system linking Dallas and Houston. That train would make the trip in 90 minutes, according to the Texas Central Railroad, its developer. The company estimates it will take five to six years to build the system, at an estimated cost of $20 billion, after it receives all of its pre-construction contracts.

The trains would be similar to those that run between Tokyo and Osaka, Japan, the company says. They would have eight cars instead of the 16 in Japan and hold up to 400 passengers.

A $16 billion contract was signed last year between Texas Central and Italy-based Webuild Group, whose subsidiaries include Lane Construction, to design and build the 236-mile high-speed rail system between Dallas and Houston.

Related Stories
Caltrans workers concrete road project
Better Roads
New Low-Carbon Cement Approved for Use on California Roads
Elon Musk Boring Company tunnel machine Vegas Loop
Better Roads
Elon Musk Marks First Tunnel Link of Vegas Loop (Video)
bridge collapse pittsburgh transit bus
Better Roads
NTSB Releases Preliminary Report on Pittsburgh Bridge Collapse (Video)
Trimble Roadworks Paving Control Platform for Asphalt Compactors
Better Roads
Trimble’s Asphalt Compactor Technology Helps Improve Mat Quality and Paving Productivity
Top Stories
John Deere bulldozer pushes dirt on a jobsite.
Business
"It's a Perfect Storm." Will the Equipment Market Ever Settle Down?
New, used and rental dealers feel the pain of "all demand and no supply," while contractors face tough decisions.
Takeuchi TL6R
Compact Track Loaders
Takeuchi Buying S.C. Kobelco Plant Where Layoffs Occurred Last Year
SoFi Stadium night shot
Equipment
Time-Lapse Video: The Construction of SoFi Stadium in 3 Minutes
CX15 EV studio shot
Compact Excavators
Case Teases 2023 Launch of Electric Compact Excavator CX15 EV
1958 John Deere Model 440 backhoe loader
Collectors Corner
1958 Deere Model 440 Backhoe Comes Back to Dealer 60 Years Later
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Essential Preventive Maintenance Tips for Farm Equipment
You know the feeling: You’ve got planting or harvesting to do, and one of your machines has decided this is the day it wants a break. Download to read more!
DownloadView All