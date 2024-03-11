Contractors can avoid the strain and safety risks that come with using hand-operated ground compactors with the new, larger PC9500 compactor plate for excavators from Engcon.

The PC9500 is compatible with 19- to 33-metric-ton excavators. It can be connected to the S70 or S80 quick coupler without leaving the cab.

EC-Oil is now standard on all Engcon machine couplers and tiltrotators, allowing operators to connect the hydraulics automatically and change attachments in around ten seconds. Because no oil drain line is needed, there are fewer hoses subject to wear or breaks.

Engcon says its PC models of ground compactors have low-flow requirements and are specially developed for use under a tiltrotator, reducing the number of machines and tools required. It also removes laborers from an excavation area that could be at risk of collapse from the vibrations.

When pairing the compactor plate with a tiltrotator, it is possible to work in previously impossible-to-reach areas, such as steep slopes or embankments.

The newly designed vibrator unit/generator increases compaction force while also reducing hydraulic flow.

“It’s incredibly fun to be able to offer another size in our PC series. This is another step in broadening our range, regardless of the size of the excavator, the end customer should be able to use our smart and efficient tools in their daily work to increase profitability” says Martin Engström, product manager at Engcon.

Quick Specs: