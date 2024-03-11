Engcon Intros Larger PC9500 Plate Compactor for Excavators

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Mar 11, 2024
Engcon PC9500 compactor plate for excavators
Engcon

Contractors can avoid the strain and safety risks that come with using hand-operated ground compactors with the new, larger PC9500 compactor plate for excavators from Engcon.

The PC9500 is compatible with 19- to 33-metric-ton excavators. It can be connected to the S70 or S80 quick coupler without leaving the cab.

EC-Oil is now standard on all Engcon machine couplers and tiltrotators, allowing operators to connect the hydraulics automatically and change attachments in around ten seconds. Because no oil drain line is needed, there are fewer hoses subject to wear or breaks.

Engcon says its PC models of ground compactors have low-flow requirements and are specially developed for use under a tiltrotator, reducing the number of machines and tools required. It also removes laborers from an excavation area that could be at risk of collapse from the vibrations.

When pairing the compactor plate with a tiltrotator, it is possible to work in previously impossible-to-reach areas, such as steep slopes or embankments.

The newly designed vibrator unit/generator increases compaction force while also reducing hydraulic flow.

“It’s incredibly fun to be able to offer another size in our PC series. This is another step in broadening our range, regardless of the size of the excavator, the end customer should be able to use our smart and efficient tools in their daily work to increase profitability” says Martin Engström, product manager at Engcon.

Quick Specs:

  • Width: 35.4 inches
  • Height (without top bracket): 24.8 inches
  • Length: 51.9 inches
  • Weight (excluding adapter): 2,138 pounds
  • Recommended hydraulic flow: 17.2 gallons/minute
  • Compaction area: 1,333 inch²
  • Compaction force: 70,068 pound-feet
  • Maximum hydraulic pressure: 3,046 psi
  • Maximum return to hose pressure: 290 psi
  • Frequency: 35 Hz
Related Stories
liebherr's largest clamshell GMZ 180B beside small clamshell
Heavy equipment attachments
Liebherr Launches its Largest Clamshell, the GMZ 180B
Caldwell Multi-Grapple Lifting System
Heavy equipment attachments
Move Irregularly Shaped Loads with Caldwell’s Multi-Grapple Lifting System
Werk-Brau Box-Style Grapple on end of excavator picking up branches
Heavy equipment attachments
Werk-Brau’s New Excavator Box Grapple Made for Demolition, Landclearing
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
John Deere telescopic compact wheel loader
Construction Equipment
Deere Rolls Out New Telescopic Compact Wheel Loader
The 326 P-Tier has over 16 feet of reach while still being compact enough to work in tight spaces - plus, a slew of productivity features.
Maxresdefault 65e9c72a65d01
The Dirt
ZQuip: Modular Batteries Solve Equipment Runtime, Charging Issues
John Deere 1050 P-Tier Dozer
Dozers
John Deere Launches its Largest P-Tier Dozers, the 950 and 1050
Kioti SL750 skid steer kicking up dust
Skid Steer Loaders
The Ever-Stalwart Skid Steer – New Models Keep on Coming
Report: The 2024 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
Featured Sponsor
Report: The 2024 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Selecting the Correct Construction Tire Solution
Tires are a major component of operating cost in any construction application. The selection process can seem daunting, but the procedure is a simple, straightforward series of steps.
DownloadView All