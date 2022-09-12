ALLU Launches New Raptor Vibratory Machine for Excavators

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Sep 12, 2022
Red ALLU vibratory machine attached to excavator breaking reinforced concrete
ALLU Raptor
ALLU

ALLU has launched its new Raptor vibratory machine for excavators for the North American market.

The attachment is designed for severe demolition jobs and for increased productivity and reliability. It delivers greater impact at lower frequency, ALLU says. That enables the tool to last longer, increase production and reduce operator fatigue.

ALLU offers four Raptor models for excavators ranging from 40,000 to 121,000 pounds.

Here’s a breakdown of the Raptor models’ specs:

  • AR18-25 – For excavators weighing 40,000 to 51,000 pounds. It weighs 5,512 pounds. It requires 42 gallons per minute of hydraulic fluid and 2,321 psi.
  • AR24-37: For excavators weighing 53,000 to 71,000 pounds. It weighs 8,157 pounds. It requires 50 gallons per minute of hydraulic fluid and 3,481 psi.
  • AR32-42: For excavators weighing 71,000 to 88,000 pounds. It weighs 9,259 pounds. It requires 55 gallons per minute of hydraulic fluid and 3,481 psi.
  • AR40-49: For excavators weighing 88,000 to 121,000 pounds. It weighs 10,803 pounds. It requires 71 gallons per minute of hydraulic fluid and 4,061 psi.

The Raptor comes with a two-year warranty.

