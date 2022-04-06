In combination with a tiltrotator, Engcon's new compactor plate expands the capabilities of 12- to 24-ton excavators.

Engcon has launched new PC6000 compactor plate for use with a tiltrotator on excavators in the 12- to 24-ton size class.

Combining a compactor plate with an excavator is becoming more common for soil compaction, reducing the number of machines or tools required for the task. Safety is increased by removing the need to have a person with a hand-operated compactor in a shaft, risking the collapse of walls due to vibrations. There also is no lifting of hand-operated compactor plates that can be dropped or swung into personnel or surroundings.

Adding the abilities of the tiltrotator expands the work area because it is possible to rotate and angle the compactor plate so t follows the lines of the ground. Also, a low-flow requirement means that the PC6000 can be driven via the tiltrotator's extra hydraulics.

In combination with a tiltrotator, the new compactor plate provides greater access and makes it easier to perform more types of work.

”Yes, now we’ve increased the flexibility of the excavators so that the excavator operator can tilt and rotate the compactor plate,” says Johan Johansson, designer and project manager for the new compactor plate. “Among other things, it’s possible to compress around slopes and wells without constantly having to change the position of the machine.”

Like other hydraulic tools from Engcon, the EC-Oil automatic quick coupler system is standard on the new compactor plate, meaning operators can connect the compactor plate and other attachments and their hydraulics without leaving the cab. A screwable gate makes it easy to change to another coupler system.

Due to the fact that there is no leakage oil line needed, there are fewer hoses that can wear out or break.

“The hydraulics are connected automatically with EC-Oil, which means that the driver saves time and money and increases safety by not having to go out to connect tricky and dirty connections manually,” Johansson says. “If it is rainy, cold and snowy, comfort is significantly increased.”

A production run is planned for Fall 2022.

Engcon

