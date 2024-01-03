Bobcat is bringing more versatility to the jobsite with nine new attachments for its lineup of compact construction equipment, tractors and UTVs.

“Compact loaders, excavators and other carriers are only as productive as the attachments and implements they power,” said Lee Smith, general manager for Bobcat attachments. “Bobcat is continually developing attachments that help our customers expand their jobsite capabilities and accomplish more.”

The following new products are joining Bobcat’s lineup of hundreds of attachment options:

Super-Flow Planers: Mill concrete and asphalt up to 7 inches thick with Bobcat’s super-flow planers, compatible with the T86 compact track loader and S86 skid steer. Bobcat says the T86 and S86 are the only compact loaders to offer three hydraulic flow options in one machine, with super flow generating up to 42 gpm and 4,061 psi. The super-flow planers are available in 24-inch and 48-inch cutting widths. The company also offers a 40-inch planer compatible with both super-flow and high-flow hydraulics.

Bobcat Disc Mulchers: Compatible with a host of Bobcat skid-steer and compact track loaders, the disc mulcher features a high-velocity disc fitted with four-point, hardened-steel teeth for powering through tough land clearing applications. It can cut down trees up to 14 inches thick and can turn heavy brush and trees up to 6 inches thick into a bed of mulch. The disc mulcher is available in 48-inch and 60-inch cutting widths.

Bobcat Drum Mulchers: Previously offered for select compact track loaders and skid-steer loaders, Bobcat has introduced drum mulcher attachments for its 4- to 10-ton excavators. The attachment can mulch heavy brush and trees up to five inches thick, allowing excavator operators to clear trees and overgrowth along steep roadsides, riverbanks and other hard-to-reach areas. Bobcat offers three models, the 28DMX, 36DMX and 50DMX, with cutting widths of 28, 36 and 50 inches, respectively. The axial piston hydraulic motors optimize rotor speed and torque for maximum productivity in a wide variety of land-clearing applications, Bobcat says.

Bobcat Augers: Four new models, the 12PH, 14PH, 20PH and 25PH, join Bobcat’s lineup of hydraulic-powered augers. The augers can dig through any soil type thanks to a variety of speed and torque options. They are compatible with Bobcat’s compact loaders, excavators, compact wheel loaders, telehandlers, small articulated loaders, Toolcat utility work machines and mini track loaders. Various widths, digging depths and shaft types are available.

Heavy-Duty Brush Cutters: Clear heavy brush, thick vegetation and trees up to 10 inches in diameter with Bobcat’s brush cutters, compatible with a variety of CTLs and skid steers. Available in 62-inch, 74-inch and 86-inch cutting widths, the brush cutters feature a high-efficiency, direct-drive AP4 motor. The high cutting speeds, combined with the heavy-duty blades and stump jumper, maximize inertia to cut through dense vegetation in one pass, the company says. Five motor options are available for standard- and high-flow carriers.

Bobcat Grapples: Bobcat has expanded its lineup of grapples to include an 80-inch and 86-inch root grapple, industrial bucket grapple and industrial fork grapple. The 16 model lineup is compatible with a wide variety of skid-steer loaders, compact track loaders, mini-track loaders, Toolcat work machines, telehandlers, small articulated loaders and compact wheel loaders.

Bobcat Brush Grapples: Ideal for gathering and stacking brush, tree limbs and other loose materials, Bobcat’s brush grapples are available in two sizes. The 48-inch grapple is compatible with Bobcat 1000-platform sub-compact tractors. The 60-inch grapple fits all 2000-platform compact tractor models.

Bobcat Snow Blades for UTVs: The heavy-duty V blade, heavy-duty straight blade or the medium-duty, straight-blade attachment plow through deep drifts and quickly clear snow from wide sidewalks, walkways and driveways.