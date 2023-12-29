Seppi M Intros Microforst PTO for 30- to 60-Horsepower Tractors

Seppi M has introduced the smallest forestry mulcher in its series with the new Microforst PTO for 30- to 60-horsepower tractors.

This lightweight model with mechanical power take-off is ideal for mulching brush and woody plants up to 5 inches in diameter, the company says. It is available in 49- or 61-inch cutting widths.

The rotors feature a cutting depth limiter and standard mini duo hammers with two tungsten carbide inserts for a fast cut and fine mulch. Like a chainsaw depth gauge, Seppi says the limiter controls the cutting depth and helps prevent the rotor from “choking” to ensure an easy and quality milling process. An optional rotor with mini blade tools quickly mulches trees that have not yet been felled.

The attachment’s light weight of 1,140 pounds increases stability on slopes. The maximum recommended weight of the tractor is 2 metric tons.

The Microforst PTO is constructed of AR400 steel for the same strength and durability as Seppi’s larger mulchers.

Other optional configurations and accessories include an SAE quick hitch, front attachment, 1000 rpm gearbox and a mechanical guard frame.