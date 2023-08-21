Virnig's First Mini Excavator Attachment – the X30 Rotary Brush Cutter

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Aug 21, 2023
Virnig X30 Mini Excavator Rotary Brush Cutter
Virnig

Virnig has introduced its first mini excavator attachment, the X30 Mini Excavator Rotary Brush Cutter.

The X30 makes quick work of clearing brush, vegetation and small trees up to 4 inches in diameter with its 42-inch cutting-width deck.

The front deck is removable, offering 270-degree blade engagement. Virnig says serrations help guide where trees fall when the deck is off. If operators need to control and contain flying debris, optional left and right heavy-duty side curtains are available.

The cutter’s flywheel has three 5/8-inch thick by 5-inch-wide double-sided blades. The circular flywheel design allows the X30 to jump over stumps and debris when cutting along the ground, the company says. Optional carbide teeth help shred material for a better finish. The bolt-on blades can be easily accessed from the top panel for quick changeouts.

Virnig equipped the attachment with an Eaton Geroler motor, which doesn’t require a drain line. A hydraulic pressure relief valve prevents damage and downtime caused by hydraulic pressure spikes.

The durable deck is constructed of ¼-inch thick steel made with Grade 50 steel plate. It comes standard with a motor guard and spindle guard to help protect the cutter from falling debris.

To ensure compatibility across mini excavator types and brands, Virnig offers a variety of hanger brackets and pins. The attachment comes with a 90-inch hydraulic hose. A 120-inch hose is also available.

Quick Specs:

  • 4” cut capacity
  • 42” cut width 
  • Greater than 8,900-pound recommended mini excavator weight 
  • 15-25 gpm recommended auxiliary flow rate 
  • 145-pound flywheel weight 
  • 700-pound overall weight / 830 pounds with sides 
