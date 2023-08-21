Virnig has introduced its first mini excavator attachment, the X30 Mini Excavator Rotary Brush Cutter.

The X30 makes quick work of clearing brush, vegetation and small trees up to 4 inches in diameter with its 42-inch cutting-width deck.

The front deck is removable, offering 270-degree blade engagement. Virnig says serrations help guide where trees fall when the deck is off. If operators need to control and contain flying debris, optional left and right heavy-duty side curtains are available.

The cutter’s flywheel has three 5/8-inch thick by 5-inch-wide double-sided blades. The circular flywheel design allows the X30 to jump over stumps and debris when cutting along the ground, the company says. Optional carbide teeth help shred material for a better finish. The bolt-on blades can be easily accessed from the top panel for quick changeouts.

Virnig equipped the attachment with an Eaton Geroler motor, which doesn’t require a drain line. A hydraulic pressure relief valve prevents damage and downtime caused by hydraulic pressure spikes.

The durable deck is constructed of ¼-inch thick steel made with Grade 50 steel plate. It comes standard with a motor guard and spindle guard to help protect the cutter from falling debris.

To ensure compatibility across mini excavator types and brands, Virnig offers a variety of hanger brackets and pins. The attachment comes with a 90-inch hydraulic hose. A 120-inch hose is also available.

Quick Specs: