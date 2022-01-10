Virnig Intros New V20 Brush Cutters for Mini Skid Steers (Video)

Jan 10, 2022
Virnig brush cutter attached to a mini skid steer
Virnig's closed-front V20 rotary brush cutter for mini skid steers
Virnig

Virnig Attachments’ new V20 rotary brush cutters for compact utility loaders, also known as mini skid steers, can slash through trees as thick as 3 inches in diameter.

The V20s are available in open- and closed-front models for stand-on CULs. They come in cutting widths of 42 or 48 inches and are compatible with ASV, Bobcat and Toro mini skid steer mounts, which also work on Ditch Witch, Kubota, Vermeer and other brands.

They are designed for clearing undergrowth and cutting small trees. The company says the closed-front cutters are better at cutting grass and mulching, and open-front cutters are better for brush and tree clearing.

Virnig brush cutter for mini skid steersVirnig open-front brush cutterVirnigThey feature direct-drive Eaton motors that have pressure-relief valves to protect the motor and hydraulic system from damaging pressure spikes. Standard motor and spindle guards are also designed to help protect the motor and hydraulic system.

Hydraulic braking stops the flywheel in less than 10 seconds versus rotary cutters that continue to spin for several minutes, the company says. The company also says the direct-drive motor and relief valves combined with dynamic braking makes for a reliable and low-maintenance system.

The circular flywheel has three updraft blades and bounces off stumps rather than catching and damaging components, Virnig says.

Recommended hydraulic-oil flow rate for the brush cutters is 11 to 18 gallons per minute. The CULs should have operating capacities of at least 590 pounds.

The flywheel weighs 100 to 150 pounds, depending on the model. The blades are ½-inch by 4 inches.

Check out videos below to see the V20 open- and closed-front rotary cutters in action:






