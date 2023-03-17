The sweeper bucket is ideal for clearing soil, sand, sediment and other debris. The standard cutting edge scrapes packed material, and the polypropylene bristles sweep up dirt and debris.

Ignite Attachments has expanded its lineup to include severe-duty and sweeper bucket attachments for compact equipment in the construction, rental and landscape industries.

The buckets are designed for skid steers and compact track loaders.

“As springtime building activity picks up, we’re excited to expand our offerings and serve a wider swath of the construction community,” said Trisha Pearson, Ignite Attachments business director.

She noted that the additional strength of the severe-duty bucket is designed for tasks requiring maximum durability.

“We are fundamentally dedicated to providing the tools people need to get the job done, quickly and seamlessly,” Pearson said.

According to Ignite, the severe-duty bucket is the most heavily reinforced of all the Ignite bucket options. It offers cutting-edge visibility and superior breakout force for better digging and easier bucket filling.

The severe-duty bucket comes in widths of 68 and 74 inches to meet the specifications and loads of various projects and applications.

In addition, the sweeper bucket has a reversible cutting edge and height-adjustment system that provide increased durability and service life, the company says.