Ignite Unveils Severe-Duty and Sweeper Buckets for Compact Equipment

Ryan Whisner Headshot
Ryan Whisner
Mar 17, 2023
Ignite sweeper bucket
The sweeper bucket is ideal for clearing soil, sand, sediment and other debris. The standard cutting edge scrapes packed material, and the polypropylene bristles sweep up dirt and debris.
Ignite Attachments

Ignite Attachments has expanded its lineup to include severe-duty and sweeper bucket attachments for compact equipment in the construction, rental and landscape industries.

The buckets are designed for skid steers and compact track loaders.

“As springtime building activity picks up, we’re excited to expand our offerings and serve a wider swath of the construction community,” said Trisha Pearson, Ignite Attachments business director.

She noted that the additional strength of the severe-duty bucket is designed for tasks requiring maximum durability. 

“We are fundamentally dedicated to providing the tools people need to get the job done, quickly and seamlessly,” Pearson said. 

According to Ignite, the severe-duty bucket is the most heavily reinforced of all the Ignite bucket options. It offers cutting-edge visibility and superior breakout force for better digging and easier bucket filling. 

The severe-duty bucket comes in widths of 68 and 74 inches to meet the specifications and loads of various projects and applications. 

Front Ignite Severe Duty bucket studio shotIgnite Severe-Duty BucketIgnite AttachmentsThe sweeper bucket is designed for clearing soil, sand, sediment and other debris. Ignite says the standard cutting edge scrapes packed material, and the polypropylene bristles sweep up dirt and debris. 

In addition, the sweeper bucket has a reversible cutting edge and height-adjustment system that provide increased durability and service life, the company says.

Related Stories
Loftness Battle Ax mulching attachment on an ASV CTL
Compact equipment attachments
Loftness Updates Battle Ax S Series Mulching Head
studio shot FAE RPM/SSL asphalt shredder attachment skid steer compact track loader
Compact equipment attachments
Cut, Mill Roads with FAE’s New Asphalt Shredders for Skid Steers, CTLs
DML/SSL Mulcher for Skid Steers
Compact equipment attachments
FAE Upgrades DML/SSL Mulcher for Skid Steers and CTLs (Video)
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Partner Insights
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Top Stories
Yanmar TL100VS compact track loader
Compact Track Loaders
Yanmar Rolls Out 4 Compact Track Loaders – And They're Not Just ASVs (Video)
Ranging from 67 to 103.5 horsepower, the TL65RS, TL75VS, TL80VS and TL100VS have been designed from the ground up.
Develon DTL35 compact track loader side view at ConExpo
Compact Track Loaders
Develon – Formerly Doosan – Reveals Its First Ever Compact Track Loader
Cat 262D3 skid steer dumps gravel over pipe in trench beside house
Skid Steer Loaders
A Guide to Skid Steers: New, Improved Models & Tips on Buying
Case’s new Utility Plus backhoe loader at the ARA Show in Orlando, Florida, in February.
Backhoe Loaders
Return of the "Construction King": Case's New Backhoes Carry Iconic Name
Intuitive Interface
Sponsor Content
Intuitive Interface
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2023 Fleet Technology Trends Report
The 2023 Fleet Technology Trends Report reveals key data showing how GPS solutions are helping fleets overcome challenges, promote safety and streamline operations. Download the report to learn more.
DownloadView All