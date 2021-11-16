As the number and popularity of compact construction equipment continue to grow, so do the outpourings of attachments for performing a wide range of tasks beyond moving material.

You can turn you skid steer or compact track loader into a snowblower, landclearer, earthmover and even a demolition machine.

So if you want to expand the range of your skid steer or CTL beyond loading and unloading material, check out these 14 attachments:

Earthmoving

The Dual Dozer laser grading system (pictured at the top of this story) from HitchDoc for finish grading features a dual-sided cutting edge so you can push or pull material and grade in any direction. Rear-mounted wheels let you bring more material to low spots, make tight corners and place material closer to edges. The Dual Dozer can be ordered with a standard quick-tach plate, three-point mount or both. It is compatible with Trimble, Topcon and Leica 3D or GPS mapping systems. The blade attachment can self-articulate up to 8 inches on either side. It comes with in-cab monitors and fingertip switches.

DanuserDanuser’s new EP Auger System, which is compatible with the company’s new Stump Auger, is now available for mini skid-steers, also known as compact utility loaders, with a planetary gear drive that is up to 42% stronger with greater torque for drilling through hard-compacted surfaces. Models range from 6 to 35 gallons per minute of hydraulic flow and from 1,500 to 3,500 psi. The Stump Auger is available in 10- or 16-inch diameters. A threaded pilot digs into the stump, and large cutting blades shave it away. The blades are reversible.

General EquipmentGeneral Equipment Company’s 471 DIG-R-TACH hydraulically powered earth drilling attachment system is designed for use with machines with lower auxiliary hydraulic flow rates. It comes with a universal mounting bracket that matches a variety of bucket configurations. It can be mounted quickly and easily on the loader’s bucket by one person without special tools, drilling or welding because of positive-locking bracket grips. Augers are available in diameters of 2 to 24 inches to produce a clean 4-foot-deep hole. Auger extensions are also available

Landclearing

Equipment WorldFecon’s new RK6015 mulcher is designed for standard-flow skid steers and CTLs of 50 to 75 horsepower and can chew through brush and trees up to 5 inches in diameter. The RK6015 has a working width of 60 inches and includes a split-ring design to limit the bite and maintain production. Features include a variable displacement 45cc hydraulic motor and adjustable bolt-on push bar with serrated ears for directing material. Flow ranges are 17 to 27 gallons per minute, and max pressure of 4,000 psi.

TakeuchiTakeuchi’s TUML series Forestry Mulchers come standard or with bite-limiter drums, which limit tooth engagement to maintain motor speed while reducing stalling. The mulchers feature a low-profile frame design for better visibility and an enclosed door drive that prevents dirt from entering the machine’s service areas. Heavy-duty adjustable skids and reinforced side panels deliver durability and frame strength to handle the force of the carrier. The mulchers’ design with a protruding rotor allows more material to be processed quicker.

LoftnessLoftness’ Bad Ax disc mulcher is designed for landclearing and vegetation control and cutting through trees up to 14 inches in diameter. The 60-inch-diameter disc contains no welds, so there are no areas subject to stress cracking. The disc is driven directly by the machine’s hydraulic motor. A recutter bar and counter teeth hold material in place while it is being mulched, enabling the mulcher to cut the material into fine particles and avoid jams in the chamber. The front of the housing is angled, allowing the teeth to mulch at ground level.

Snow clearing

BobcatBobcat’s new snowblower attachment features increased intake height and a bigger auger to draw more snow into the blower for faster clearing and fewer passes. A direct-drive, sprocket-style chute rotation enables operators to point snow within 270 degrees for precise placement, even in hard-to-reach places such as ditches or inside wooded areas. It can break through ice buildup and does not use chains, which can rust, loosen or break. The chute’s rounded, smooth intake minimizes clogging and reduces resistance. A truck-loading chute is optional.

FisherThe HDX straight-blade snowplow from Fisher is designed for fast, easy hookup. Its adjustable blade attack angle lets you customize your setup to plowing surfaces, weather conditions and plowing preferences. The blade angle is powered by the host machine’s hydraulic components. Relief valves protect the operator and the equipment when encountering hidden obstacles. The HDX can be used to clear large parking lots and can maneuver between cars and parking islands.

SnowExThe SnowEx Power TE steel trip-edge pushers are designed to attack all types of surfaces and provide cleanly scraped, “down to black” pavement. The box plows attach quickly and easily to compact equipment and offer large carrying capacities. Built to handle heavy-duty loads and stresses, the trip-edge uses four extension springs along with two outer double ribs at the trip springs. The box comes in widths of 8 or 10 inches and a 63-degree angle of attack.

WesternThe Western Prodigy skid steer snowplow features wings that move automatically with no additional wiring or controls. The universal skid-steer mounting plate makes hook-up fast and easy. Simply align the mounting plate with the skid-steer u-plate, engage the pins, and you’re ready to plow. The plow uses the skid steer’s hydraulic system to lift and lower the blade. It’s also available with an optional oscillating mount that provides 6 degrees of total side-to-side oscillation, helping to improve scrape and cutting-edge wear while reducing damage to the terrain.

Demolition

NPKNPK Demolition Shears are sized for skid steers ranging in the 5,000- to 6,500-pound class for demolition and steel-processing operations. The arm pin is designed to prevent distortion of the main frame and diminishes jaw deflection, which prevents material from jamming between the cutter blades. The shears features 360-degree rotation, low weight with large jaw opening and a slim design for better visibility. The cutting blades are wave shaped for better grip and control of material. The shears can also be used on compact excavators of 7,000 to 20,000 pounds.

RJBRJB Hydraulic Hammers’ new Skid Steer/Mini Combo Bracket works with both skid steers and compact excavators of 3.5 to 6 metric tons. The bracket allows the company’s HK45 hydraulic hammer to be used on both a skid steer and a compact excavator. The HK45 is in the 1,000-foot-pound impact class for work on larger concrete jobs. It comes with a tool diameter of almost 3 inches. The combo bracket enables the operator to simply detach the skid steer plate by pulling out the pin set, which takes less than 5 minutes. Re-installing the skid steer plate is just as easy, the company says.

Sweeping

VirnigWhen it comes time to clean up your jobsite, Virnig’s Internal Water Tank Broom for skid steers controls dust as you sweep. The protected 55-gallon tank behind the bucket provides 35 minutes of continuous runtime. The translucent tank has capacity indicators so water level can be viewed by the operator while in the cab. The guarded adjustable valve regulates water pressure to the nozzles. The broom is available in 72 or 84 inches. Features on the broom include a recessed and guarded direct drive motor, heavy-duty bucket with wear bars, bolt-on edge, oversized 2-inch bearing, poly/wire bristles and pin adjustment system.

Quick attach

Artillian TractorArtillian Tractor has a new Mini Skid Steer Quick Attach Frame for compact utility loaders. The frame can handle loads up to 3,000 pounds and can be used with Artillian pallet forks, grapples, stump buckets, hydraulic plow and other tools. The frame uses the Common Industry Interface loader quick attach and fits major CUL brands, including Bobcat, Boxer, Cormidi, Ditch Witch, Kanga, Ramrod, Toro and Vermeer. The Artillian frame features metal inert gas welded construction, baked on powder coat and high-strength North American steel.