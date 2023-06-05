Engcon Launches Improved S60 Coupler for 12- to 19-Ton Excavators

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jun 5, 2023
Engcon S60 quick coupler for excavators
Engcon

Engcon has announced a newly updated S60 quick coupler for 12- to 19-ton excavators, enabling operators to connect and disconnect a tiltrotator or other hydraulic tools without leaving the cab.

The S60 is constructed of welded high-strength steel that  has been reinforced laterally and in the digging direction. Added stability around the machine attachment points contributes to “a better operating experience,” Engcon says.

Retrofitting the coupler with EC-Oil, Engcon’s fully automatic quick coupler system, is now easier as there are fewer, more flexible hoses on the machine hitch. Engcon says fewer hoses means a reduced risk of leaks, extended service intervals and easier maintenance. In addition, the new bolt-on EC-Oil block has an increased hydraulic flow.

The quick coupler has four hooks facing in the direction of excavation, doubling the contact surface for even distribution of digging forces. Front and rear locks minimize the risk of accidents caused by swinging tools and attachments. With the optional ground pressure function, the tool can only be removed when it exerts a given pressure on the ground, reducing the risk of dropped buckets.

A standardized control panel simplifies control of both the machine coupler and tiltrotator coupler, which minimizes the risk of incorrect operation.

A bolted lifting hook is also included with the option for a lifting eye. 

