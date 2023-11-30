Road Widener's New Curb Backfiller Accessory Reduces Labor and Cleanup

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Nov 30, 2023
Road Widener Curb Backfiller accessory for FH-R attachment
Road Widener’s Curb Backfiller accessory dispenses material over curbs to backfill with dirt or aggregate.
Road Widener

Road Widener has introduced a new accessory for its FH-R material placement attachment for curb backfilling without the cleanup.  

The Curb Backfiller attaches to the FH-R and dispenses material over the curb to backfill with dirt or aggregate. This replaces a backfilling method typically done manually by workers with shovels, increasing safety, efficiency and accuracy, the company says. It also keeps debris off the roadway, eliminating the need for additional cleanup with street sweepers.  

It can fill on the right-hand side by default, or the left, with a dual configuration. Road Widener says it is ideal for residential developments with new curbs and parking lots with green space requiring backfill.

The FH-R and Curb Backfiller are compatible with skid steers, compact track loaders, wheel loaders and motor graders. Operators can control the Curb Backfiller using the same remote as the FH-R, reducing the number of needed laborers to just one.

A protective wheel prevents the accessory from scraping against the curb, providing a better backfill and a longer curb life, the company says.

“We recognize the tremendous labor shortage our customers are facing, and it’s taking a toll on their ability to complete work. We have always sought to design solutions to limit labor and increase safety,” said Jeremy Dehnel, Road Widener LLC director of sales. “This really comes down to efficiency and how the Curb Backfiller accessory accelerates project timelines, increases safety and cuts out unnecessary steps in the backfilling process.”

Related Stories
30-inch standard bucket on toro eDingo mini skid steer
Attachments
Toro's New Narrow Dingo Attachments are Only 30 Inches Wide
liebherr's largest clamshell GMZ 180B beside small clamshell
Heavy equipment attachments
Liebherr Launches its Largest Clamshell, the GMZ 180B
DC Pro mulcher in action on CTL
Attachments
Diamond Mowers Rolls Out New Mulcher for Skid Steers, CTLs
Inspired by You. Designed for the Job. Committed to Success.
Partner Insights
Inspired by You. Designed for the Job. Committed to Success.
Top Stories
elon musk with customer delivered tesla cybertruck
Pickups
Cybertruck Delivered! Tesla’s Long-Awaited Electric Pickup Arrives
"The future should look like the future," Elon Musk says at a delivery event where he opened the doors to the electric truck for new owners.
Kanga Kid PW220 compact skid steer loader
Compact equipment
Kanga Claims "World's Smallest Compact Skid Steer Loader" with Kid 220
man orange coat writing in notebook
Safety & Compliance
OSHA Proposal Could Allow Union Reps on Inspections of Non-Union Sites
2024 chevrolet silverado hd zr2 trilering 2 ATVs on dirt road
Pickups
Chevy Merges Off-Road and Heavy Duty with First Silverado HD ZR2
Heavy Equipment Maintenance Checklist
Featured Sponsor
Heavy Equipment Maintenance Checklist
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Heavy Equipment Maintenance Checklist
Check out our latest downloadable maintenance checklist and give it a whirl!
DownloadView All