Diamond Mowers Rolls Out New Mulcher for Mid-Sized Excavators

Ryan Whisner
Aug 3, 2022
Two new mulching heads designed for mid-sized excavators and tractors were recently rolled out by Diamond Mowers.

The excavator drum mulcher DC Pro X and boom drum mulcher are the latest expansion of Diamond Mowers’ portfolio of mulching attachments.

The units come standard with twin chisel planer teeth but are compatible with any of Diamond’s three tooth options for different applications and can be easily interchanged while maintaining drum balance.

Additional product features include:

  • Severe-duty bearings rated to 77,000-plus pounds and protected by a labyrinth design and triple steel ring seals
  • Replaceable, abrasion-resistant AR-400 liner to minimize wear
  • Removable bolt-on door on backside of attachment to control thrown debris.

In conjunction with the introduction of its latest attachments, Diamond Mowers is now offering an extended two-year warranty across all its drum products. Additionally, customers have access to Diamond’s customer service resources and a 72-hour parts shipping guarantee on most common components.

Excavator Drum Mulcher DC Pro X attachmentOffered in 30- to 50-inch widths and can power through material up to 8-inches in diameter.Diamond Mowers

Excavator drum mulcher DC Pro X

The DC Pro X is offered in 30- and 50-inch cutting widths to accommodate excavators from 4.5 to 10 metric tons.

“Featuring a larger hydraulic motor, better motor protection and an optimized cut width relative to weight, this new attachment offers a significant advantage in the marketplace,” noted Dan Stachel, executive vice president of Diamond Mowers.

It is equipped with a Rexroth 63cc adjustable displacement hydraulic motor that provides sufficient torque to power through material up to 8 inches in diameter. The company says the motor is protected by a rugged chassis designed to help withstand crunching loads up to 10 metric tons. 

Oversized, serrated skid shoes hang off the sides of the attachment head to control position and manipulate downed material for more effective material processing.

The unit’s optimized infeed system is what Diamond Mowers says sets its mulcher apart from others on the market. A forward drum exposure allows for more tree engagement and feeds materials from left to right as it sweeps the ground for potentially greater productivity per pass. Material is thoroughly processed in the chamber, ideally producing an aesthetically desirable chip size without the need for reprocessing. 

Boom Drum Mulcher action shotThe boom drum mulcher features Diamond Mowers’ Q-Connect system, enabling a single operator to switch attachment heads in as little as 10 minutes.Diamond Mowers

Boom drum mulcher

Featuring an unobtrusive design that optimizes visibility, Diamond Mowers’ new boom drum mulcher is designed for eliminating woody materials from areas that are unreachable with a skid-steer or excavator. 

It offers similar benefits to the DC Pro X, including a larger hydraulic motor, optimized infeed system and removable bolt-on door for controlling and containing debris. 

“Historically, a rotary head has been the go-to for maintaining fence lines, bridges and overpasses, but the open design of those attachments typically leaves branches strewn on the ground, creating a two-step process requiring two different tool heads,” Stachel said. “Our new boom drum mulcher can reach, cut, process and eliminate material with one attachment, one pass and one operator.”

In addition, the boom drum mulcher features Diamond Mowers’ Q-Connect system, enabling a single operator to switch attachment heads within 10 minutes. 

