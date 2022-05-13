Steelwrist has extended its quick coupler and tiltrotator offering with the SQ50, a fully automatic high flow and Open-S compliant solution for 7-13 ton excavators.

Steelwrist has launched a new range of SQ50 quick couplers and tiltrotators for excavators weighing 7 to 13 tons.

The SQ-type adaptor plate creates a fully automatic oil connection between the hydraulic work tool and the excavator, allowing operators to quickly change attachments without leaving the cab. With the SQ auto connection system, the rotation function is included in the tiltrotator.

Steelwrist says it has achieved 20% higher flow capacity on the unit, enabling operators to run high-flow work tools on mid-size excavators. A new Absolute Rotation Sensor will provide greater accuracy while using machine control systems.

The steel cast S50 and SQ50 quick couplers feature a front pin lock, enabling the operator to mechanically lock the front shaft, limiting the risk of an unintended drop of the work tool.

“With the introduction of SQ50 fully automatic quick couplers and tiltrotators, we will change the game in the growing 10-ton excavator segment with flow capacities of 120 liters per minute with low back pressure. This allows for efficient use of high flow work tools also for mid-size excavators,” says Stefan Stockhaus, CEO of Steelwrist AB.

The SQ50 will be phased in on X12 and X14 tiltrotators, the company says. A redesigned top and attachment coupler on X12 and X14 tiltrotators make it possible to upgrade from S50 to SQ50 at a later date, even if the customer did not include SQ in the initial order. The new generation X12 and X14 will begin shipping during the third quarter of this year.

The SQ50 meets the specifications of the Open-S standard, allowing users to combine excavator couplers, tiltrotators and tools from all manufacturers that adopt the standard. Currently, Steelwrist, Rototilt and SMP Parts are full Open-S Alliance members.