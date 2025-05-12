Komatsu, Dimaag Unveil 4WD Mobile Megawatt Charger for Electric Construction Equipment

Don McLoud
May 12, 2025
Think of it as a rough-terrain 'fuel truck' for fast-charging battery-powered construction equipment.
Dimaag

Komatsu and a Silicon Valley-based company have revealed an off-road, remote-control electric-equipment charger for the construction and mining industries.

The Mobile Megawatt Charging System, designed by Dimaag of California in partnership with Komatsu, can provide fast DC charging of up to 1 megawatt for battery-powered construction equipment. The company says its DC-DC converter is a modular design that enables it to deliver as much as 6 megawatts.

Along with 4WD, it has four-wheel steer for maneuvering tight areas and rough terrain, bringing power directly to equipment for vehicle-to-vehicle charging. It is electric like the machines it charges, is operated by remote control, and Dimaag says autonomous control is an available option. It also has torque vectoring for distributing power to individual wheels for increased traction.

Dimaag and Komatsu debuted the MWCS at last month’s Bauma trade show in Germany. Dimaag has also partnered with Hitachi on a 1.7-metric-ton electric excavator, also unveiled at Bauma.

The MWCS features a “compact, high-efficiency DC-DC converter and a long-life, high-discharge-rate Energy Storage System,” Dimaag says. “Both components utilize an advanced thermal management system to optimize life cycle and safety during high-power delivery.”

The vehicle’s Energy Storage System is equipped with a 295-kWh battery pack, and its MCS Connector delivers up to 1,500 amps and 1,000 volts. It travels the jobsite between charging equipment and getting charged itself.

"Off-road vehicle electrification demands practical solutions that not only meet but exceed the performance of equivalent large diesel engine vehicles, while also providing substantial total-cost-of-ownership savings,” says Ian Wright, vice president of engineering at Dimaag and Tesla co-founder. “Dimaag's electrification and high-power megawatt charging systems are designed to achieve this.”

“Despite the challenges in developing the market for electric construction equipment, primarily due to installation costs and the need for adequate power supply infrastructure, we remain committed to accelerating our efforts toward market development through collaboration with companies such as Dimaag, in pursuit of our challenge goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050,” added Taisuke Kusaba, senior executive officer for Komatsu Research & Development.

The MWCS will eventually  be available in the U.S., according to a Dimaag spokesperson, with the timeline for going to market managed by Komatsu. 

Quick Specs

  • Weight: Up to 5 metric tons
  • Engine (electric): 208 kW (279 hp)
  • Top speed: 22 mph
  • Max incline: 40% grade
  • Energy Storage System: 295 kWh
  • Charging power: 1 megawatt
  • Charging port outlet: MCS Connector
  • Dimensions (LxWxH): 12’ 2” x 4’ 11” x 4’ 7”

 

