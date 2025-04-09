Doosan Bobcat, LG Energy Partner to Develop Batteries for Construction Equipment

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Apr 9, 2025
Bobcat T7X all-electric compact track loader
The all-electric Doosan Bobcat T7X compact track loader.
Doosan Bobcat

Doosan Bobcat and LG Energy Solution have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop standardized battery pack solutions for compact construction equipment, including skid steers, compact track loaders and mini excavators.

The partners aim to accelerate electrification efforts in North America, with the possibility of extending the technology to additional product lines, including tractors for grounds maintenance.

Bobcat has debuted a variety of electric machines and concepts over the years, including:

LG Energy Solutions says its cylindrical batteries deliver high voltage, energy density and longevity, exhibiting performance and durability in low temperatures, which is ideal for the challenging environments construction equipment operates in.

Doosan Bobcat recently increased its focus and investment in the electrification of its construction machines. The company established a dedicated electrification organization in January. It now plans to create an R&D center in Anyang, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, in the second half of the year to conduct electrification research and verify battery pack production technology.

“We are excited to collaborate with Doosan Bobcat, a global leader in construction equipment, to develop electrification technologies and expand our business in this vitally important sector,” said Yooseong Oh, senior vice president and head of LG Energy Solution’s Mobility & IT Battery Division. “We remain deeply committed to leading the challenge of electrifying various industries.”

Charlie Park, CSO and executive vice president of Doosan Bobcat, added, “We are pleased to develop battery packs for compact construction equipment on the back of excellent quality and stability of LG Energy Solution’s cells,” explaining the significance of the MOU. “We will standardize battery packs for compact construction equipment and provide solutions to major markets such as North America,” Park added.

[Watch: Beyond the Hype of Electric Construction Equipment]

