Cummins to Bring Electric Vehicle Chargers to Market with Heliox

TRUCKS, PARTS, SERVICE ™ Staff (TPS)
May 31, 2023
Cummins sign by pine tree top
Cummins' agreement with Heliox will include mobile and stationary chargers.
Cummins

Cummins has announced the signing of a written agreement with Heliox in which the latter will provide both the sale and service of EV chargers in North America. The collaboration marks a significant step forward in providing electric vehicle charging solutions for diverse markets and customers.

Cummins says the agreement will bring both a mobile 50 kW DC charger, Mobile 50, and a stationary 180 kW DC charging system, Flex 180, to market. The Mobile 50 is a solution that easily plugs into 480V AC wall sockets and can be used anywhere there is a compatible power source. Its portable design does not require fixed installation, which will save customers thousands on infrastructure costs as they transition to battery electric vehicles, Cummins says.

The Flex 180 solution also provides up to three dispensers capable of static, sequential, and dynamic charging for optimal flexibility in charging for fleet customers. Dispensing options can come in both plug and pantograph options for transit bus customers, the company adds.

“We have a storied history of building innovative partnerships that combine strengths to create incremental value for our customers. Our relationship with EV charging partners builds on this legacy, and we are excited to work together to better serve customers who rely on battery electric technology. It’s yet another step in our journey to Destination Zero,” says Zach Gillen, general manager of Cummins Sales and Service North America. “Our collaboration with Heliox will deliver a reliable solution to support fleet customers in reaching their sustainability and emissions goals.”

“We look forward to working with Cummins to accelerate their efforts to provide electric vehicle charging solutions for fleets,” adds Michael Colijn, CEO of Heliox. “Charging infrastructure is a critical component in adopting electrified technology, and we’re proud to play a role in helping Cummins customers on their journey to zero emissions vehicles.”

The collaboration between Cummins and Heliox reinforces the companies’ shared commitment to supporting customers in their transition to Destination Zero and aligns with Cummins Planet 2050 Strategy. Recently, the company launched Accelera by Cummins, rebranding its New Power segment, to bring zero emissions solutions to markets even faster.

Both EV charger products are available through Cummins’ North America distribution network, the company says.

