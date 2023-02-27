Wacker Neuson, Dana Team Up for Electric Compact Equipment in Europe

Ryan Whisner
Feb 27, 2023
SRI 200 motor
Dana Incorporated and Wacker Neuson have inked an agreement for an e-Propulsion system for use in electric machine models including loaders and telehandlers.
Dana Incorporated

Dana Incorporated has been selected by the Wacker Neuson Group to provide the e-Propulsion system for its compact construction equipment lineup in Europe. 

The e-Propulsion system will first be used with the Kramer electric wheel loader 5065e and the electric telehandler models from Wacker Neuson and Kramer.

"We are committed to expanding our pioneering role in the development of emission-free equipment for construction as well as agricultural applications,” said Thomas Tilly, managing director of Weidemann GmbH and Kramer-Werke GmbH, both brands of the Wacker Neuson Group. “We want to be the technology leader in performance, efficiency and safety and are pleased to have Dana as a strong partner to achieve this goal.”

The multi-year program is expected to begin production later this year and will feature a complete electrodynamic system from Dana, including a Spicer Electrified eSG101 e-Transmission; two Dana TM4 SRI 200 motors paired with Dana TM4 AC-X1 inverters; an APC 300 series controller and a software platform to manage the energy source powering vehicle traction and multiple operating functions.

Dana's eSG101 e-Transmission is specifically designed to support the demanding requirements of construction equipment. According to the company, it leverages a patented solution and a precision-engineered interface for connecting high-performance motors to help deliver an improved total cost of ownership and a solution optimized for noise, vibration and harshness.

TM4 Tautronic seriesThe two motors in the propulsion system are each complemented by a low-voltage, power-dense AC-X1 inverter with high performance across a range of speeds.Dana IncorporatedThe vehicle's propulsion and working functions will leverage Dana's SRIPM motor technology. Dana says the two motors are each complemented by a low-voltage, power-dense AC-X1 inverter with high performance across a range of speeds.

According to the company, the complete system is controlled by a fully configurable APC 300 series controller that meets the strictest safety regulations for electric vehicles and manages the power distribution of traction and working functions, brakes, heating and cooling of the cabin, as well as diagnostics and intelligence control strategies to monitor vehicle performance.

"The demand for electrified compact construction equipment continues to rise, and Wacker Neuson and Dana understand the importance of taking a complete system approach to e-Propulsion systems – maximizing the efficiency, durability and performance of each specific vehicle application," said Jeroen Decleer, senior vice president of Dana Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems. "We are excited about the opportunity to continue our more than 20-year collaboration with the Wacker Neuson Group as we work together to bring this complete e-Propulsion system to the market, helping to meet the rising demand for sustainable solutions."

 

 

