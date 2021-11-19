With the new LR 1400 SX, Liebherr-Werk Nenzing GmbH extends its range of crawler cranes to include lifting capacities of up to 400 metric tons.

With a compact design and self-loading system, Liebherr’s new LR 1400 SX crawler crane is easy to transport and gets to work quickly, the company says.

This weightlifter can handle up to 400 metric tons and requires no heavy tools for assembly and take-down. “The complete assembly is remote-controlled and can be carried out in a very short time,” says Mountain Crane Services CEO Paul Belcher. “Furthermore, all crane movements can be done with the remote control.” The remote-controlled operation increases overall visibility, therefore increasing safety. (To see how it works, check out the video at the bottom of this story.)

Railings and platforms remain on the upper carriage during transport and can be folded out at the jobsite. The winch can be installed in the same easy manner – simply position it with the assembly cylinder and pin it from a secure distance with the remote control.

Despite its size, the 46-ton LR 1400 SX has a wide range of applications, including building bridges.

“For barge operation, the available barge load charts for any configuration and any possible counterweight combination are crucial. The modular counterweight system is very good,” says Andreas Handel, head of mechanical engineering hydro construction at Depenbrock. “If a smaller counterweight is sufficient, the unit can also be used on a correspondingly smaller barge/jack-up platform. This makes the use of the LR 1400 SX very flexible.”

The LR 1400 SX shows off its flexibility and mobility when space gets limited. The new model can adjust its tracks to navigate tight spaces and the four crawler drives make for smooth operation.

The gradient travel aid allows for safe travel on slopes. It displays the center of gravity of the machine and warns the operator before entering an unsafe zone.

The Ground Pressure Visualization system calculates the current ground pressure of the crane in real time and compares it with the specified safety limits. The ground pressure is displayed in the cab, making the operator aware of any critical conditions. “This is a super feature. We have to constantly observe and monitor the ground conditions,” says Belcher.

Additional plates at the front and rear reduce the ground pressure by up to 52 percent. “Specifically, the wide crawlers and the ground pressure reduction plates convinced us,” says Ludger Holtmann, technical director, Depenbrock.

Check out this animated video of the LR 1400 SX setup process: