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Leguan Lifts' Smallest All-Terrain Spider Lift Debuts: The Leguan 170

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
May 4, 2026
Updated May 5, 2026
Leguan 170 2 840x825
Leguan Lifts

Leguan Lifts has completed its all-terrain spider lift range with the all-new Leguan 170, designed for off-road capability in a compact package.

The 170 combines a tracked chassis with high ground clearance, efficiency-boosting automatic functions and intuitive controls into an entry level all-terrain aerial lift, the company says. It has a 55.1-foot maximum working height, 29.2-foot maximum side reach and 551-pound maximum lift capacity.

Leguan’s all-terrain series, composed of the 170, 195, 225 and 265 models, features a unified design, identical user interface and standardized components for simplified operator training and fleet management.

Key features include:

  • All-terrain capability: A low center of gravity, 45% gradeability and Leguan’s Elevated Driving Position (EDP) function makes the lift capable of navigating uneven terrain.
  • Fast set up: One-button automatic outrigger leveling makes lift setup quick and easy. No manual pre-operation tasks like adjusting outriggers, widening track or lifting the jib is required.
  • Platform operation: Being both fully driven and operated from the platform increases efficiency and easy of use, the company says. A radio remote control is also available.
  • Simple joystick controls: The ergonomic and easy-to-use joystick controls provide smooth and precise boom movements in addition to controlling the lift’s track base. Advanced automatic functions, including Home and Back-to-Work functions, maximize efficiency.

Shielding on the booms and chassis protects key components. Popular optional features include outrigger beacons that improve work safety and the diesel engine heater for colder climates. 

With the Leguan 170, Leguan Lifts introduces a new access point to its premium All-terrain technology,” the company said. “The model provides a cost-efficient entry to premium Leguan features, making it an attractive choice for rental companies, contractors, and operators seeking professional performance without the need for a larger machine.”

The Leguan 170 is now available globally.

Leguan 170 All-Terrain Spider Lift Specs

  • Max. lift capacity: 551 lb
  • Max. working height: 55.1 ft
  • Max. platform height: 48.2 ft
  • Max. side reach: 26.2 ft (551 lb capacity) / 29.2 ft (265 lb capacity)
  • Transport dimensions (L × W × H): 17 ft 7 in × 4 ft 4 in × 7 ft 1 in
  • Platform dimensions: 4 ft 4 in × 2 ft 6 in
  • Platform rotation: 110° (±55°)
  • Slewing: 440°
  • Gradeability: 45% (25°)
  • Dimensions without platform (L × W): 15 ft 2 in × 4 ft 1 in
  • Minimum outrigger support dimensions: 13 ft 5 in × 13 ft 5 in
  • Required space for outrigger operation: 14 ft 4 in × 14 ft 0 in
  • Max. slope for outriggers: 25% (14°)
  • Weight: 5,578 lb
  • Engine: Kubota 14 hp diesel or 230V / 2.2 kW electric
  • Max. drive speed: 1.8 mph
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