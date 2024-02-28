Haulotte Intros Electric HA46 E Articulated Lifts with Innovative Range Extender

Haulotte HA46E electric rough terrain boom lift working on building construction
Haulotte's new HA46 E electric rough-terrain articulating-boom aerial work platform.
Haulotte

Haulotte calls its new HA46 E battery-powered rough-terrain articulating boom lifts 2-in-1 machines, because they can be used outdoors as well as indoors.

The HA46 E and HA46 E Pro are designed to provide zero-emission and quiet operation, less than 70 decibels, while matching the performance of a diesel-powered aerial work platform.

The company claims “unlimited duty cycles” for the 48-volt battery system with the Range Extender, a generator that can be removed from the machine by forklift for charging during breaks on off-the-grid projects, or the boom lift can continue to work while the Range Extender charges the battery.

The extender can charge the battery to 80% in 3 hours, Haulotte says. The Range Extender can be interchanged on other Pulseo models.

The lifts can also be charged by conventional plug in, and a fast-charge option is available.

Range Extender on Haulotte HA46 E Pro boom lift. being removed by forkliftThe Range Extender generator for charging the HA46 E's battery can be removed by forklift and is interchangeable with other Haulotte Pulseo models.HaulotteBoth the HA46 E and HA46 E Pro have a working height of 46.5 feet and horizontal reach of 21.6 feet. The devices have a 660-pound lift capacity.

Both lifts come with Haulotte’s Activ Shield Bar anti-crushing system to protect the platform occupants. The Activ Screen interface on the side of the machine at ground level provides real-time access to key machine data.

Both boom lifts are four-wheel drive and have a ground clearance of 12 inches. They have a mechanical axle drive for handling rough terrain, can climb up 40% slopes and work on grades with up to 5-degree tilt.

Non-marking tires are an available option for working indoors to prevent marks or disrupting sensitive ground. Because they are quiet and emit no emissions, the lifts can work in areas like hospitals, offices, schools, public places and enclosed worksites, the company says.

“Machine maintenance is made easy with its integrated diagnostic tool, direct access to components, AGM batteries, and maintenance-free asynchronous motors (AC),” Haulotte says. The lifts also come with Sherpal telematics.

The Pro model gets several upgraded standard features, including:

  • Oscillating axle with manual differential lock for added traction.
  • Four-wheel steer. (The E model has standard two-wheel steer.)
  • Activ Lighting System to simplify loading and unloading on and off trailer at night. The system consists of 10 LED projectors illuminating the control panel and working area.

Quick Specs

  • Work height: 46.5’
  • Horizontal reach: 21.6’
  • Up-and-over clearance: 25.1’
  • Lift capacity: 660 lbs.
  • Ground clearance: 12"
  • Platform: 5.11’ x 2.7’; optional 7.1’ x 2.11’
  • Weight: 16 tons
