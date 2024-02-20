A 2-in-1 Telescopic, Articulated Boom Lift from MEC, the DualReach 85-J Boom

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Feb 20, 2024
MEC DualReach 85-J.
MEC

MEC has released the new DualReach 85-J Boom, a two-in-one machine capable of operating as both a telescopic and articulated boom lift.

While in park, users can select either telescopic mode for maximum outreach or articulated mode for up-and-over tasks. MEC says the patent-pending design enhances productivity and reduces costs by meeting multiple work-at-height needs with one machine.

Powered by a 74-horsepower Deutz Turbo-Charged Tier 4 engine, the 85-J has a working height of 91 feet. In telescopic mode, it has a maximum outreach of 70 feet. When in articulated mode, it has a maximum up-and-over height of 21 feet.

The boom features a standard 6-foot articulated jib with a 135-degree range of motion. This feature, along with 600 pounds of unrestricted or 900 pounds of restricted platform capacity at maximum outreach in both telescopic and articulated modes, provides flexibility and efficiency across various operational settings, MEC says.

The 90-inch self-leveling platform features ergonomic controls and a three-sided entry with a swing gate. For work on slopes, users can add on the optional automatic frame leveling feature. Emergency shutoffs are located on the platform and chassis.

Standard two-wheel, four-wheel, and crab steering ensure maneuverability,  while solid rough terrain tires ensure traction. Other features include an hour meter, machine tie-downs and lifting lugs, lanyard attachments, on-board diagnostics and a continuous flashing beacon. 

Related Stories
leguan 225 spider lift with worker in platform at raised height
Aerial Lifts
Meet "The Spider": Avant Unveils its Tallest Lift, the Leguan 225 (Video)
Niftylift HR17E mobile elevated work platform
Aerial Lifts
UK Companies Launch World's First Hydrogen-Electric Powered Access Platform
JLG X660SJ compact crawler boom lift
Aerial Lifts
The X660SJ: JLG’s First Straight-Jib Compact Crawler Boom Lift
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
Nissan Forsberg Edition Frontier pickup truck
Pickups
Nissan Unveils Off-Road-Ready Forsberg Edition Frontier (Video)
The race-inspired package gets knobbier tires, a lifted off-road suspension, a cat-back exhaust and other NISMO Off-Road accessories.
Maxresdefault 65ce69c42a9f2
The Dirt
Beyond the Hype: The Reality of Autonomous Construction Equipment
DeWalt's new PowerShift Compactor was among the multitude of battery-powered tools debuting in January at World of Concrete 2024 in Las Vegas.
Construction Equipment
Batteries Replacing Gas Power Tools? – Here’s What We Saw at World of Concrete
Yanmar TL100VS compact track loader
Compact Track Loaders
Yanmar's First Compact Track Loader, the TL100VS, Has Arrived
8 Crucial Elements of a Tire Safety Program
Featured Sponsor
8 Crucial Elements of a Tire Safety Program
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
8 Crucial Elements of a Tire Safety Program
Eight crucial tire practices to increase uptime, keep operators safe and reduce costly, preventable failures.
DownloadView All