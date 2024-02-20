MEC has released the new DualReach 85-J Boom, a two-in-one machine capable of operating as both a telescopic and articulated boom lift.

While in park, users can select either telescopic mode for maximum outreach or articulated mode for up-and-over tasks. MEC says the patent-pending design enhances productivity and reduces costs by meeting multiple work-at-height needs with one machine.

Powered by a 74-horsepower Deutz Turbo-Charged Tier 4 engine, the 85-J has a working height of 91 feet. In telescopic mode, it has a maximum outreach of 70 feet. When in articulated mode, it has a maximum up-and-over height of 21 feet.

The boom features a standard 6-foot articulated jib with a 135-degree range of motion. This feature, along with 600 pounds of unrestricted or 900 pounds of restricted platform capacity at maximum outreach in both telescopic and articulated modes, provides flexibility and efficiency across various operational settings, MEC says.

The 90-inch self-leveling platform features ergonomic controls and a three-sided entry with a swing gate. For work on slopes, users can add on the optional automatic frame leveling feature. Emergency shutoffs are located on the platform and chassis.

Standard two-wheel, four-wheel, and crab steering ensure maneuverability, while solid rough terrain tires ensure traction. Other features include an hour meter, machine tie-downs and lifting lugs, lanyard attachments, on-board diagnostics and a continuous flashing beacon.