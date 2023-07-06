Flagger, 23, Killed in N.C. Work Zone Crash, Another Injured

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Jul 6, 2023
stock image orange road work ahead sign
A flagger was killed and another injured when a driver failed to follow directions in a work zone on an N.C. highway.
Getty Images

A 23-year-old flagger was struck and killed by a driver and another flagger was injured in a North Carolina highway work zone near Charlotte.

The two flaggers were on N.C. 150 moving traffic cones at about 3:30 p.m. June 26 when the driver of a 2019 Chevy Equinox hit them, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.

The flagger who was killed was identified as 23-year-old Ryan Scott Tanner of Valdese. Another flagger was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Troopers said the work zone was marked with cones to alert drivers. Another flagger holding a stop sign motioning drivers into the lane away from the flaggers moving the cones was almost struck. The driver of the Equinox failed to follow the rest of the traffic that was being diverted into another lane. He was identified as an 80-year-old man and was not injured. Alcohol was not a factor, the patrol said.

Jerry Lee Johnson of Sherills Ford, N.C., is charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and without decreasing speed to avoid colliding with a person.

Tanner was the lead flagger on the project and was working for his mother’s company, Quality Traffic Safety, according to his obituary. “Ryan died as he lived, safeguarding and shielding others.”

Tanner is the second road worker to die in a work zone in North Carolina this year. On May 3, an asphalt superintendent was struck by an SUV that intruded into a work zone on I-40 in Garner. The SUV entered the zone, which was designated by orange barrels, struck equipment and hit C.J. Bryant, 33, who was working on the project for contractor S.T. Wooten.

After the crash, the driver of the SUV, identified by police as 20-year-old Jeyson Alexander Murcia-Guillen of Smithfield, ran from the scene. He was later arrested on charges of felony death by vehicle, felony hit-and-run, driving after consuming, no operator's license, resisting an officer, fictitious registration and operating a vehicle with no liability insurance, among other charges.

Bryant leaves behind four children and his fiancée of 16 years. According to S.T. Wooten, which is based in Wilson, N.C., Bryant had worked for the company for six years, starting as a foreman. He worked on several large projects in the state, including I-795, U.S. 70 and another section of I-40 in Sampson County.

“He quickly became known for keeping his jobs ahead of schedule and always working to improve,” says a company post on Facebook.

In March, six highway workers were killed in Maryland near Baltimore on I-695 when a speeding driver crashed into their work zone.

Related Stories
road work ahead sign with barricades
Safety
Two Killed in Separate CTL, Dump Truck Accidents in Work Zones
flyer Trench Safety Month National Utility Contractors Association
Safety
After Alarmingly Deadly Year, Trench Safety Stand Down Set for June 19-23
fire comes out of apartment building under construction in Charlotte
Safety
15 Construction Workers Rescued, 2 Dead in Charlotte 5-Alarm Fire
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
Komatsu's PC210LCE electric excavator filling truck
Excavators
Komatsu Unveils Electric 20-Metric-Ton Excavator
The model, which will enter a contractor pilot phase this year, moves beyond compact battery-powered equipment to a mid-size machine.
John Deere 85 P-Tier excavator in action
Excavators
John Deere Adds 85 P-Tier and 510 P-Tier Excavators to Lineup
white 2024 Chevy Silverado EV Work Truck hauling John Deere tractor
Pickups
Test Drive: 2024 Chevy Silverado Electric Work Truck
Steelwrist Tiltrotator review episode 125 the dirt
The Dirt
“This Thing is Just Unreal” – Review of X12 Steelwrist Tiltrotator
Tom pfeiffer sitting in restored 1929 Caterpillar Thirty crawler tractor
Collectors Corner
Collector Restores 1929 Cat Thirty Crawler Tractor Found in Texas Field
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Challenges in Asset and Equipment Management
A complete and intuitive tracking solution makes it easy to keep your assets working and ready for the next job.
DownloadView All