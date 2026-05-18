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Train Anywhere: John Deere Debuts Extended Reality Training System

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
May 18, 2026
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Equipment World

John Deere aims to make equipment training more affordable, accessible and immersive with its new Extended Reality Training system.

The system uses a combination of virtual reality and augmented reality experiences to train customers, dealers and equipment operators on machine operations, maintenance and key machine functions. It is delivered through a dedicated Meta Quest 3 or Pico 4 Ultra Enterprise headset, without the limitations of traditional training simulators.

“What we knew when we were selling our previous simulators, they were anywhere between $85,000 to $100,000, and they had to be crated up and put on a truck to move. That's a huge challenge for customers. It's a challenge for dealers, plus the freight costs as well as just the time to move them,” said Brea Harms, Deere's manager of construction and forestry training development and strategy.

The new XR system is completely portable, enabling operator training, machine walkarounds and high-level sales and technical learning to take place at dealerships, jobsites, classrooms and events.  

The first release will feature Deere’s 650 P-Tier Dozer and the 210 P-Tier Excavator. Operator-focused virtual reality lessons will include daily maintenance walkarounds, controls familiarization and direct interaction modules such as trenching and spreading. Augmented reality experiences will support electrical component location and machine walkarounds.

“We're optimistic that this will create muscle memory for the operators to do their daily inspections, which when daily inspections and daily regular maintenance are done, we know that that reduces total operating costs, and it also reduces unplanned downtime," said Harms. 

Sandbox Mode

In addition to structured lessons, the system includes a sandbox mode, modeled after the John Deere Coal Valley training site. In the Sandbox, users can explore and operate machines in a simulated environment without guided instruction for further equipment familiarization and practice.

A challenge mode, featuring timed and gamified operation features, will also be available. “The effectiveness and productivity of that operator is timed and scored, which could be not quite a pass/fail for a new operator before you put them into a piece of equipment, but it certainly could help you better understand that operator's readiness," said Harms. 

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Deere plans to roll out additional user enhancements to the Extended Reality Training System in the future, including new machine additions, expanded lessons, additional functionality and broader access options.

A single-headset bundle, which comes with the John Deere training system software and mobile device management, will retail for approximately $4,000. It includes the hardware, as well as a one-year license. License renewals are expected to cost around $2,600.

To see a preview, check out our video from ConExpo 2026 below:

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