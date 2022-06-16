Dig This: Las Vegas Tourist Attraction Starting Operator Training Academy

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jun 16, 2022
Bulldozer instructor at Dig This Las Vegas
Dig This

Recess is over and class is in session. Dig This, a heavy equipment playground for Las Vegas tourists, will soon open an entry-level heavy equipment operator training school.

Called Dig This Academy, the training program is accredited by the Construction and Education Research Training Unit and all courses are state certified by the Nevada Commission on Post-Secondary Education. Programming is scheduled to begin June 20 and will be held at Dig This Las Vegas’ existing five-acre campus.

“Dig This Las Vegas is excited to bring Dig This Academy™ to life,” said Ed Mumm, Dig This owner/founder. “With our existing location, facilities, diverse equipment fleet and access to additional equipment, we have the ideal site for a training school. And we are perfectly poised timing-wise considering the current and future demand for heavy equipment operators. Nowhere else in Nevada will you have access to this type of heavy equipment training. We look forward to preparing trainees for a rewarding and successful career in the construction industry.”

Journeyman operators will facilitate the training using the established NCCER heavy equipment operator curriculums. Multiple courses are offered for excavators, dozers, backhoes and loaders. The one-week courses are designed to provide the basic fundamentals of equipment operation, safety and maintenance. Upon successful program completion, trainees will possess the knowledge and experience to enter the workforce as an entry-level operator.

Enrollment applications and program pricing can be found online at digthisvegas.com.

Pioneering the “super-sized sandbox” concept, Mumm opened the first Dig This location in 2007 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Dig This Las Vegas launched operations in May 2011 and moved to its current location in 2019. The facility allows non-industry guests the chance to experience the “thrill and rush of playing with massive hydraulic excavators and bulldozers” in a safe, supervised environment.

Dig This expanded globally in October 2017 becoming part of Bill Richardson Transport World in Invercargill, New Zealand.

Related Stories
Construction worker in safety gear entering the cabin of a piece of construction equipment
Workforce
How to Solve the Construction Labor Shortage
CM LAbs Dozer Training Pack
Driver/operator coaching/training
CM Labs updates virtual-reality training packs for dozers, motor graders
JDCE-Simulator Excavator Control with Vertical Screen-01
Driver/operator coaching/training
John Deere intros new construction equipment simulators
Trenchless utility training 2
Driver/operator coaching/training
Get trained in underground utility mapping skills at the at the Utility Investigation School
Top Stories
Bulldozer instructor at Dig This Las Vegas
Driver/operator coaching/training
Dig This: Las Vegas Tourist Attraction Starting Operator Training Academy
Once just a playground for Las Vegas tourists, Dig This will soon offer entry-level heavy equipment operator training.
John Deere’s 30G compact excavator digging a foundation
Compact Excavators
Deere, Wacker Neuson Ink Deal for Compact Excavators in North America
Caterpillar excavator scooping dirt
Business
After 97 Years, Caterpillar Relocating Headquarters Out of Illinois
Volvo prototype HX04 hydrogen-powered articulated hauler carries load on dirt road
Technology
Volvo Tests World’s First Hydrogen-Powered Articulated Dump Truck
CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020 Festival Grounds Lot
Business
Mark Your Calendars! 2023 Construction Trade Shows and Conferences Set
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
7 Secrets to Cutting Fleet Costs
The day-to-day expenses of running a fleet can add up quickly. This eBook can help you uncover 7 of those hidden costs and implement best practices to address them. Download your copy now to learn more.
DownloadView All