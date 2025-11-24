Kenny Walker's 1930 Caterpillar Thirty has been well-maintained over its 95 years, spending most of its time on a family farm in California.

Kenny Walker feels lucky to have found his 1930 Caterpillar Thirty tract-type tractor.

The Ohio Cat field technician had been working on a deal for about seven years to buy one out in California, but the deal fell through.

The owner felt bad and let Walker know he had recently gotten a call from someone in Minnesota who had one to sell. That’s how Walker ended up with a rare, all-original Thirty that had been well maintained over its 95 years – and still in top running condition.

“Everything on that tractor is original,” Walker says. “It is the most original Thirty I've ever seen.”

The Power of the Belt

Equipment World Walker brought his Thirty along with some of his other vintage Caterpillars to the Historical Construction Equipment Association’s annual show September 18-20 in Bowling Green, Ohio.

The Thirty’s engine easily chugged along, proving its strength while running an old-time rock-crushing operation. Its belt pulley powering the 1930s era Allis-Chalmers 10-inch Superior McCully Crusher is the same one added by the dealer when the original owner bought the Thirty. You can still see the “San Leandro, California,” etching denoting where the tractor was built, before Caterpillar moved its headquarters to Peoria, Illinois.

(To watch the Thirty power the rock crusher and a Baker fan at the show, check out the video at the end of this story.)

“Amazing Care”

Equipment World Caterpillar’s Thirty was initially a C.L. Best Tractor Company crawler whose production continued after Best merged with the Holt Manufacturing Company to form the Caterpillar Tractor Company in 1925. Caterpillar produced the Thirty from 1925 to 1938.

Walker’s Thirty runs on a 4-cylinder gasoline engine, which produces 36 belt horsepower and 30 drawbar horsepower.

He learned that the tractor had been owned by a farming family in California. The owner grew up with it and took good care of it.

“He still had all the original things on it that were bought at the factory,” Walker says.

That includes components very difficult to find today, like the fan guard on the right side of the engine, the radiator cap, fuel cap. He even still had the brass key for the magneto.

“The family that owned it out in California did such an amazing job taking care of that machine its entire life,” he says.

Two for the Show

Kenny Walker The next owner, who bought it from the California family five years ago, also took good care of it. He would bring it out for antique tractor shows in Minnesota for plowing demonstrations.

Walker, who bought the Thirty in March, plans to carry on that mission. He is a member of the HCEA and will serve on its board of directors starting in January.

His goal was to have it and his other Cats running at the October show, including a 1930 Caterpillar Sixty he also bought earlier this year. The Sixty took about 500 hours to get ready for the show. The Thirty, however, needed no work.

“I was really wanting to get that (Sixty) and that Thirty there,” he says. “My whole goal was to run that crusher and that Baker fan at the show with those two machines.”

“It’s a survivor.”

Kenny Walker Another uncommon aspect of the Thirty is that it’s a tail-seat model. Most of the Thirties, especially in the eastern U.S., have canopies. But the tail seats were made for orchard farms. Rather than a seat at the top, it is positioned farther to the rear with no canopy. The canopy tractors also have the gas tank on the side; whereas, the tail seats have the tank down the center.

But what really makes Walker’s Thirty rare is all the original parts and additions.

“When it comes down to having a belt pulley on it original from the dealer,” he says, “all the gadgetry and everything on it to still be all intact in its original state – that's what really makes it rare and special.”

And Walker plans to keep it that way.

“The Thirty will stay just as it is as long as I own it, because I think it is so unique to have something that's already 95 years old and be in its original state,” he says. “It's just testament of its survival and the strength of the brand. And to me, it says a lot.

“… It’s a survivor.”

Watch It Go

Check out the video below, to watch the Thirty in action at the HCEA show:

This video below we published earlier from the HCEA shows a longer look at the Thirty running a Baker fan, along with a variety of other vintage Caterpillar, Holt and Best track-type tractors at the event in September: