XL Specialized Trailers’ launches XL Side Dump featuring crack resistant tub

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Dec 24, 2021
XL Specialized Trailers' XL Side Dump at an aggregate quarry.
The new XL Side Dump trailer is ideal for the aggregate industry and offers a reliable dump solution for the job.
XL Specialized Trailers

Available in two- and three-axle designs, XL Specialized Trailers’ says its new XL Side Dump is built to handle the toughest materials the aggregate industry can throw at it.

The two-axle XL 60 SD2-37 has an overall length of 39 feet 8 inches, while the three-axle XL 60 SD3-37 comes in at 41 feet 9 inches. Both trailers measure 102 inches wide and feature a capacity of 60,000 pounds.

“The aggregate industry works with tough materials — and needs a tough product to handle them,” says Tom Hiatt, director of sales at XL. “Our team invested significant research and development efforts into designing the new XL Side Dump. The result is a durable product that incorporates no-nonsense safety measures to ensure productivity on the job site.”

The XL Side Dump’s tub - made from ¼ inch AR450 steel – is designed to be crack resistant. It offers a capacity of 23 cubic yards water level and 33 cubic yards strike-off. Easy-to-use tub hooks are located on each side of the trailer.

When one side is disengaged, the other side automatically engages, ensuring the tub is always secure. The electric mesh tarp system also prevents the tub from dumping when it is covered.

The trailer has six lights per side, rubber mounted LED lights and dual intensity center cluster lights.

Color options include black, International Harvester red or Caterpillar yellow. 

Related Stories
855_DropSide_3Quarter_Driver-111320-InsetPic-News Release
Trailers
Landoll trailer option transports equipment requiring lower deck heights
XL 120 HDG 3+2 Trailer – Back
Trailers
XL Specialized’s versatile new XL 120 gooseneck trailer accommodates wide range of construction equipment
TalbertManufacturing_35FG_2
Trailers
New Talbert fixed-neck 35FG-BVTL trailer offers low height and easy positioning for excavator booms
Felling_Trailers_Air Ramps FT_50_3LP_117307NTU_02
Trailers
Felling’s new Air Bi-Fold Ramps protect new road surfaces when trailering pavers
Top Stories
Hqdefault 61c34b70eed71
The Dirt
Video: How to Maintain Your Transmission | The Dirt #51
What starts as a small transmission issue could lead to catastrophic failure if left unaddressed. In this episode of The Dirt, we speak with Chevron's Penney Do, who shares how to get the maximum life out of this complex, expensive component.
Caterpillar MH3026 material handler lifting debris.
Equipment
Process More in Less Time with Cat's New MH3026 Material Handler
Manitou's articulated boom work platform goes electric with the ATJ60E.
Equipment
Manitou’s Tallest Articulated Boom in U.S., the ATJ60E, Goes All Electric
Cat excavator using P224 pulverizer attachment.
Attachments
New Cat attachments give carrier machines multi-dimensional functionality
Sign Up for a Free Consultation with Mobil Experts!
Sponsor Content
Sign Up for a Free Consultation with Mobil Experts!
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2022 Fleet Technology Trends Report
This report shows that fleets leverage technology to combat the driver shortage, decrease fuel costs, address safety concerns, and improve customer service. Download your copy now to learn more.
DownloadView All