The new XL Side Dump trailer is ideal for the aggregate industry and offers a reliable dump solution for the job.

Available in two- and three-axle designs, XL Specialized Trailers’ says its new XL Side Dump is built to handle the toughest materials the aggregate industry can throw at it.

The two-axle XL 60 SD2-37 has an overall length of 39 feet 8 inches, while the three-axle XL 60 SD3-37 comes in at 41 feet 9 inches. Both trailers measure 102 inches wide and feature a capacity of 60,000 pounds.

“The aggregate industry works with tough materials — and needs a tough product to handle them,” says Tom Hiatt, director of sales at XL. “Our team invested significant research and development efforts into designing the new XL Side Dump. The result is a durable product that incorporates no-nonsense safety measures to ensure productivity on the job site.”

The XL Side Dump’s tub - made from ¼ inch AR450 steel – is designed to be crack resistant. It offers a capacity of 23 cubic yards water level and 33 cubic yards strike-off. Easy-to-use tub hooks are located on each side of the trailer.

When one side is disengaged, the other side automatically engages, ensuring the tub is always secure. The electric mesh tarp system also prevents the tub from dumping when it is covered.

The trailer has six lights per side, rubber mounted LED lights and dual intensity center cluster lights.

Color options include black, International Harvester red or Caterpillar yellow.