The 2019 Titan XD diesel. Though an impressive workhorse, Nissan could not reach enough buyers in a competitive market where brand loyalty runs high.

After a 20-year run Nissan has announced the end of production for its full-size Titan pickup to make way for the manufacture of electric vehicles.

The OEM would not say if another full-size truck would be taking Titan’s place and would not comment on the future of its midsize Frontier.

Nissan released the following statement on Titan which debuted for model year 2004 and will end with model year 2024:

Production of the Nissan Titan is scheduled to end summer 2024 at our Canton plant in Mississippi. Under Nissan’s Ambition 2030 vision of an electrified future, we are accelerating the process of transforming the Canton plant with the latest in EV manufacturing technology. This will support production of two all-new, all-electric vehicles. There will be no workforce reductions due to this action.

Titan has been an important nameplate for Nissan in North America for 20 years, and we’re grateful to the dealers, customers, and thousands of employees who have played pivotal roles throughout Titan’s lifecycle.

Nissan’s attempt to compete in the full-size pickup segment included the 5/8-ton Titan XD, which when it debuted for model year 2016 could be spec’d with Nissan’s 5.6-liter Endurance V8 or the 5.0-liter Cummins V8 diesel.

In 2019, lackluster sales led Nissan and Cummins to announce the end of the V8 diesel for model year 2020. In the hopes of claiming more market share, Nissan rolled out a refreshed Titan and Titan XD gas for model year 2020 with additional power.

Nissan also advertised an industry leading five-year/100,000-mile warranty on Titan pickups and introduced a short-lived fleet version that was available as a regular cab.