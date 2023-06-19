AAA: Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Loses 24% Range in Tow Test

Quimby Mug Bayou Florida Headshot
Tom Quimby
Jun 19, 2023
silver Ford F-150 Lightning in factory
After loading the bed 110 pounds shy of its maximum capacity, AAA Automotive Engineering researchers discovered that the Ford F-150 Lightning’s range dropped 24.5% from 278 to 210 miles.
AAA

While electric pickup manufacturers have won over buyers with zero emissions, impressive speed and low total cost of ownership, it’s those towing and hauling capabilities that continue to drag these new workhorses down.  

Oops! That might be the first mistake. Can all-electric pickups be counted on as serious workhorses on par with internal combustion? After all, electric or not, trucks can be called upon to do truck things like towing and hauling.

Hard Working Trucks published towing test results of the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning which were disappointing in terms of range depletion. The truck handled remarkably well being a heavier Class 2 truck (thanks to the porky battery), and acceleration was great. But having 122 miles of range to tow a 7,000-pound load following a full overnight AC charging was far from satisfactory.

Now AAA has published its findings on the payload capability of the 2022 Lightning, and it’s not exactly something to cheer about.

After loading the truck bed with 1,400 pounds of sandbags, 110 pounds shy of its maximum capacity, AAA Automotive Engineering researchers discovered that Lightning’s range dropped 24.5% from 278 to 210 miles.

“Our testing revealed a significant range reduction, but it’s important to note that the Lightning was loaded to near its maximum capacity,” said Greg Brannon, director of AAA Automotive Engineering. “Most buyers will likely use their Lightning with a lighter load, resulting in a much smaller range reduction.”

AAA points out that internal combustion trucks also lose range while hauling. However, unlike IC vehicles, which get better fuel economy on the highway, EVs actually lose more range there versus city driving where slower speeds and regenerative braking lead to improved energy performance.

AAA also cautions fleets and work truck owners to keep in mind that equipment racks, toolboxes and other work-related accessories will increase energy use and continue to cut into range because after all you’re adding to the vehicle’s overall weight.

Despite the range challenges, AAA applauds EVs for requiring less energy to perform a task than their IC counterparts and that battery technology will continue to improve so that range becomes less of an issue.

In the meantime, they advise knowing full well your duty cycle demands and to shop accordingly. As HWT pointed out in its Lightning review, if the truck’s boundaries are respected, you can have a much more powerful pickup that will be much less expensive to maintain.

The problem, of course, is finding the extra time for charging. If I had to travel 500 miles with that 7,000 load, I would have stopped four times for DC fast-charging. At 45 minutes per charging session to 90% state-of-charge, that would mean spending 180 minutes for charging. Even with a gas-hungry V8 half-ton stopping twice for fill-ups, that would amount to roughly 15 minutes or so in gassing up for that same trip. So...since time is still money, electric pickups still need a lot of help in the battery department unless you don't really need to tow or haul that much or that far. 

Related Stories
red 2024 Toyota Tacoma Limited on green grass mountain top
Pickups
All-New 2024 Toyota Tacoma is Here – And it Beats Ford Raptor in Torque
3 2024 GMC Sierra 2500 HD pickup trucks facing camera with mountains background
Pickups
2024 GMC Sierra HD AT4X Designed for Tough Work On- and Off-Road
2024 Ford Ranger Raptor catches air in desert
Pickups
Ford Reveals Most Powerful Ranger Ever Built
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
Cat 995 Wheel Loader loading a haul truck
Wheel Loaders
Cat's New 995 Wheel Loader Delivers More with Less Fuel Than 994K
The same size as its predecessor, it gets a boost in payload, power, productivity and fuel efficiency.
John Deere Future Generation Excavators
Excavators
Video: John Deere Going "All In" on its First "All Deere" Excavators
Cat 420XE backhoe digging fiber optic wire trench stabilizers out
Machine Matters
“Backhoe Renaissance”: They’re Getting Better at What They Do Best
Komatsu hydrogen fuel cell powered mid-sized excavator
Excavators
Komatsu Testing Mid-Sized Hydrogen Fuel Cell Excavator
Side view Sany SMG200AWD motor grader in snow
Graders/Scrapers
Sany Launches All-Wheel-Drive SMG200 Motor Grader
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Challenges in Asset and Equipment Management
A complete and intuitive tracking solution makes it easy to keep your assets working and ready for the next job.
DownloadView All