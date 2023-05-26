2024 GMC Sierra HD AT4X Designed for Tough Work On- and Off-Road

Off-road and on-road strength converge in the 2024 GMC Sierra HD AT4X.

But wait…there’s more. GMC’s first-ever HD AT4X will be available with an AEV Edition package.

First, let’s look at the truck’s fundamental capabilities regardless of package choice. The new Sierra HD AT4X’s highlights include:

Available 18,500-pound max trailering capacity

Factory-installed 1.5-inch (38mm) suspension lift

Multimatic DSSV dampers

Rear e-locking differential

35-inch Goodyear Territory tires

Specific front upper and lower control arms and specific steering knuckles

Larger steel transfer case skid plate and front aluminum skid plate

Unique obsidian rush interior featuring premium appointments like massaging, full-grain leather-wrapped front seats

The Sierra HD AT4X also includes a new off-road mode. When engaged, the off-road mode adjusts various vehicle calibrations, such as the anti-lock brakes, traction control and stability control, to provide optimized performance when venturing off-road. Additionally, off-road mode alters throttle progression and transmission shifts to offer improved off-road control and performance.

2024 GMC Sierra 2500 AT4X AEV Edition

Extreme AEV Edition

The AT4X AEV Edition adds stamped steel bumpers with integrated recovery points and front winch capability. It also features heavy duty steel skid plates that provide added protection for vital components like the steering gear and transfer case. Additional features include unique 18-inch Salta wheels and unique exterior badging and interior cues.

“The Sierra HD is an ideal foundation when it comes to on-road performance, off-road capability and insane pulling power,” said AEV CEO and founder Dave Harriton. “As with the Sierra 1500 before it, we took AEV’s signature performance-driven approach and dedication to detail to elevate the aspects that off-road customers want and demand in their heavy-duty truck. The result is an awesome truck with capability and confidence in all the right spots.”

Heavy duty capability through turbo diesel

In addition to the standard 6.6-liter gas engine, the new AT4X offers the turbocharged pulling power of the available 6.6-liter Duramax Turbo Diesel. Enhanced for 2024, it will deliver 470 horsepower and 975 pound-feet of torque, offering more power across the entire operating speed range.

Both engines are paired with an Allison 10-speed automatic transmission, which is designed to optimize engine power, torque and efficiency.

Trailering tech designed to make big jobs easier and safer

Along with the rest of the 2024 Sierra HD lineup, the new AT4X offers the most trailering assistance technologies in the heavy-duty class as well as the available ProGrade Trailering System.

It includes a suite of available intelligent assistance technologies designed to help streamline the hitching and towing process, with integrated tools that can help enhance driver safety and confidence, including available enhanced, industry-first transparent trailer view for gooseneck and fifth wheel trailering, available trailer side blind zone alert and new, available adaptive cruise control with trailering.

Additionally, there are up to 14 available camera views including hitch view, bed view with zoom and bed hitch guidance, and rear side view with trailer length indicator.

Interior luxury and comfort

The first-ever Sierra HD AT4X offers the luxurious appointments and comfort in a premium, off-road-capable HD pickup, with the exclusive obsidian rush interior that features power massaging front seats and full-grain leather-wrapped seats throughout as well as authentic vanta ash wood décor and 12-speaker Bose® Premium Series audio system with Centerpoint surround technology. The AEV Edition also features the AEV logo on the front-seat head restraints and unique AEV-branded floor liners.

The centerpiece of the new cabin is an all-new, tablet-style 13.4-inch-diagonal infotainment touchscreen. It is complemented by a 12.3-inch-diagonal configurable driver information center and a 15-inch-diagonal head-up display.

The 2024 GMC Sierra HD AT4X and AT4X AEV Edition are expected to arrive at dealerships in the fall of 2023. Pricing will be announced closer to the start of production.