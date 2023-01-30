Whatever you’re after, model year 2023 and 2024 pickups will present the most powertrain options ever. From zero-emission electric to clean-running internal combustion, including propane and compressed natural gas in the aftremarket, there’s plenty to choose from, and it’s our hope that Equipment World’s 2023 Contractors’ Pickup Truck Guide will help you along the way.

Inside you’ll find:

Details on this year’s hottest releases from Ford, Chevy, GMC, Ram and Toyota

Information on towing, horsepower, torque and fuel economy

Photos, features and specs of 2023 pickup trucks from the top OEMs

The latest in electric pickups from Ford and Chevy

{Download our 2023 Contractors' Pickup Truck Guide here.}

The new guide comes at an exciting time in the pickup truck world. Manufacturers are gearing up to roll out more electric pickups. They’re also focusing on cranking out their most capable internal combustion models ever.

The 2023 Ford Super Duty tops the list with a new class-leading 6.7-liter high-output diesel that cranks out 500 horsepower and 1,200 pound-feet of torque, which enables a class-leading 40,000 pounds of max towing.

If you’re after zero emissions, you won’t find a factory-produced electric pickup for sale next year that can reach 40,000 pounds of max towing nor keep up with the range that a tank of fuel delivers in an internal combustion truck.

However, attractive selling points like reduced maintenance (a 40% savings over ICE, according to Ford), instant torque, quiet operation and zero emissions will continue to lure in more customers.

This spring, Chevy joins the growing electric pickup segment, which includes Ford, Rivian and GMC, with its 2024 Silverado EV work truck, or WT. Range is rated at 400 miles, horsepower at 510 and max towing at 8,000 pounds. A Silverado EV with 20,000 pounds max towing is scheduled to roll out for model year 2025.

Though it’s no secret that an EV’s strong suit is access to instant, tire-shredding torque (yeah, increased tire wear on EVs is another story), current battery chemistries weigh them down considerably. The Ford F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T and GMC Hummer EV are actually Class 2 pickups given their hefty battery weight, which adds up to bigger registration fees at the DMV.

Speaking of EV battery chemistries, expect a greater shift in 2023 to more stable battery packs that address flammability concerns. For example, more OEMs have been embracing lithium iron phosphate (LFP), which while not as energy dense as nickel manganese cobalt (NMC), significantly lowers the risk for fire.

{Download our 2023 Contractors' Pickup Truck Guide here.}



