Ram rolled out its new 2023 1500 TRX Havoc Edition recently, and chances are you’ll know when you see one, thanks to its unique Baja Yellow exterior.

In the growing space of high-performance pickups, Ram is counting on the 1500 TRX Havoc Edition to further distance itself from the crowd with a wider selection of unique content for more personalization plus a unique combination of technology, graphics, performance and exterior appearance straight from the factory.

The Ram 1500 TRX Havoc Edition enhances the TRX Level 2 Equipment Group. Along with the unique Baja Yellow exterior color and graphics, it includes 18-inch all-black bead lock capable wheels, dual pane panoramic sunroof, spray-in bedliner, cargo tie-downs, bed step and an LED cab-mounted brake light.

Inside, the TRX Havoc Edition includes Prowler Yellow accent stitching, an embroidered “TRX” seat back logo, unique carbon fiber accents, a leather and carbon fiber flat–bottom steering wheel, unique center console badge, Head-up Display and a driver’s screen that features TRX in Baja Yellow. Safety features include adaptive cruise control, Lane Keep Assist and pedestrian emergency braking.

“The Ram 1500 TRX Havoc Edition offers another unique way for our passionate customers to separate themselves from the crowd with the segment’s best combination of performance, capability and technology,” said Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. “We’re always exploring new ideas and looking for ways to offer new content as we continue to win over more and more buyers.”

The 2023 Ram 1500 TRX Havoc Edition offers the high-performance 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8, which delivers a segment-leading 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque. MSRP starts at $104,550, plus $1,895 destination.

Available in very limited quantities, the 2023 Ram 1500 TRX Havoc Edition is expected to go on sale early in the first quarter of 2023.